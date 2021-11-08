CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PlayStation Direct is bringing more PS5s to Europe, but will they be easier to buy?

By Rhys Wood
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sony has just launched the PlayStation Direct online store in Germany, with plans to roll the new website out across Europe in the coming weeks. Launching just ahead of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals period, the PlayStation Direct website could potentially make it easier for consumers to buy a...

