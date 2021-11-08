CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Azeem Rafiq settles tribunal case with Yorkshire CCC and receives apology

The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SVmY4_0cqAUZV200
Speaking at a press conference at Headingley, Lord Patel thanked Azeem Rafiq for his bravery in speaking out.

Azeem Rafiq has settled his employment tribunal case with Yorkshire amid praise and an apology from Kamlesh Patel, the new chair of the club, for lifting the lid on the racism he encountered while a player at Headingley.

Speaking on Monday afternoon, three days after taking the chair at Yorkshire, Lord Patel disclosed he had spent nearly seven hours over the weekend in talks with Rafiq, who has received a six-figure payout. After what he described as “the important first steps” towards rebuilding the crisis-torn club, the 61-year-old pledged to drive “urgent and seismic change” at the club to ensure a repeat never occurs.

Patel said: “I thank Azeem for his bravery in speaking out. Let me be clear from the outset: racism or discrimination in any form is not banter. Azeem is a whistleblower and should be praised as such. He should never have been put through this.

“We’re sorry for what you and your family have experienced and the way in which we’ve handled this. What happened to you must never happen again.”

Of their conversations, he said: “It was difficult and it was actually quite sad. It was tough for me, it was incredibly tough for him,” he said. “You did feel: ‘Why would we do this to any human being?’”

Along with the settlement and an invitation for Rafiq to be involved in the rebuilding process Patel announced an independent review into the club’s reporting processes after admitting the 12-month investigation was “flawed”. A hotline is also being set up for players or employees, past or present, to share similar experiences.

Patel, the former England and Wales Cricket Board deputy chair, wants a period of “truth and reconciliation” while he simultaneously tackles the looming financial crisis at Yorkshire. Sponsors have fled and next year’s England men’s fixtures – worth more than £3.5m in revenues – could move elsewhere unless the club can prove it has reformed.

Quick Guide

Michael Holding: 'Now is your time to be heard'

Show

Rafiq will receive compensation as part of his settlement with Yorkshire – another dent to the coffers of a county with more than £18m of debt – but, crucially, the 30-year-old has not signed a non-disclosure agreement and can speak freely on the subject. Patel apologised for this stipulation being part of the club’s previous negotiations.

In a statement Rafiq thanked Patel for a “good start”, reiterated his intention to give evidence to parliament’s digital, culture, media and sport select committee next week and urged Mark Arthur, the chief executive, and Martyn Moxon, the director of cricket, to resign.

Rafiq says he reported dressing room issues to the pair and Hanif Malik, the club’s former diversity chair, in 2018, with the summary of the report published in September concluding the club failed to properly escalate this in line with its policies.

“Mark Arthur, Martyn Moxon and many of those in the coaching staff have been part of the problem,” Rafiq said. “They have consistently failed to take responsibility for what happened on their watch and must go. I urge them to do the right thing and resign to make way for those who will do what is needed for the club’s future.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pyp4D_0cqAUZV200
Azeem Rafiq, pictured in 2012, has thanked Yorkshire’s new chair Lord Patel for ‘a good start’ but said several at the club today ‘have been part of the problem’. Photograph: Gallo Images/Getty Images

Patel said he had not yet had time to go through fully Yorkshire’s 100-plus page report into Rafiq’s allegations but added: “What I’ve seen so far does feel uncomfortable. It makes me feel the process wasn’t as well completed as it should have been.”

On the subject of Arthur and Moxon, who have not spoken publicly on the subject since Rafiq did so with his allegations in 2020, Patel said he would listen to their side of events before making any decisions over their futures, albeit with the caveat that “leadership is important in any of these circumstances”.

It remains to be seen whether the controversial report into Rafiq’s allegations will ever be made public, with Patel confirming it will initially go only to those with a “legal interest”, including the Equality and Human Rights Commission and Julian Knight MP, chair of the DCMS committee.

The scandal has had many strands, including a recent admission from the batsman Gary Ballance that he had used racist language towards Rafiq during their time as teammates, something qualified as being a feature of their “friendly” two-way verbals.

Patel, who said he will speak to all current players, including those away on England duty, insisted anyone using the P-word in any context would be shown the door. He added, however, that individuals can change, citing the historical tweet storm that engulfed England’s Ollie Robinson during the summer as a template for such incidents.

Michael Vaughan, the former England captain, has also denied telling four players of Asian heritage – Rafiq, Adil Rashid, Ajmal Shahzad and Rana Naved-ul-Hasan – that there were “too many of you lot, we need to do something about it” in 2009. Rana, the former Pakistan fast bowler, has since confirmed he, too, heard this at the time.

Vaughan, who was stood down from appearing on BBC Radio 5 live on Monday night, had previously declined to speak to the investigation team over the past year but the message from Patel to the former Yorkshire player was to engage with the club now. “I will make sure it is done in a fair and appropriate manner,” Patel said.

Patel spoke for nearly an hour at Headingley and included his own experiences of racism growing up in Bradford after his family emigrated from Kenya in the 1960s. He described himself as learning to become a fast runner, with every other weekend seeing “skinheads engage in Paki-bashing”. Cricket, he explained, saved him.

These experiences, and a pioneering career in social work that saw him awarded an OBE in 1999, have informed Patel’s approach after being parachuted into the current crisis; so, too, his time on the ECB board during which he helped author the governing body’s South Asian Engagement plan.

“Inclusiveness runs through my blood,” Patel added. “Yorkshire is my home and I want to make the club a place for all people of all backgrounds. I want to find the next Joe Root, the next Virat Kohli, the next Babar Azam. This is their home, the door is wide open, come and live your dreams here.

Quick Guide

How do I sign up for sport breaking news alerts?

Show

“I’m determined to make this club the beating heart of English cricket again. After 158 years we’re ready to change. … We’re ready to accept the past and we’re ready to become a club which people can trust to do the right thing.”

On Monday Irfan Amjad, a 28-year-old former Yorkshire academy player, told the BBC he had been racially abused as a 16-year-old by a member of club staff. The club said: “We were unaware of this allegation until now but will investigate appropriately.”

In Dubai where he is competing in the T20 World Cup, Moeen Ali was asked what impact the publicity surrounding Yorkshire will have on the sport. “I don’t think it’ll impact it too much,” he said. “If anything it’s given a lot more people a voice – people that probably didn’t feel like they could speak previously.

“What Azeem has done he is not doing it for any personal gain. I think he wants change and that’s what he’s pushing for . Going forward it might have an impact initially but I think going beyond that it will be great. Sometimes you need to have a bit of a dip to really come out and that’s from Yorkshire’s point of view as well. As a whole cricket community, culture, there are going to be big changes.”

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

Harry Kane hits hat-trick as England cruise past Albania on way to Qatar

Harry Kane wanted to take his time, to revel in the moment and, after the season he has had so far, who could blame him? The England captain walked over to Jordan Henderson, having watched his number go up in the 63rd minute and, with deliberate ceremony, transferred the armband to him. Then it was applause for all four corners of Wembley and a little trot towards the bench.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Azeem Rafiq: Yorkshire cricket racism scandal - how we got here

It is the scandal that has engulfed cricket. One of England's most historic sporting clubs embroiled in a damning episode, accused of being institutionally racist by one of their former players. Azeem Rafiq, a 30-year-old former cricketer, says he was left close to suicide after detailing racism encountered at Yorkshire...
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Ballance
Person
Michael Vaughan
Person
Babar Azam
Person
Virat Kohli
Person
Martyn Moxon
Person
Azeem Rafiq
Person
Ajmal Shahzad
Person
Moeen Ali
Person
Adil Rashid
The Independent

Yorkshire told ‘heads should roll’ as Westminster gives support to Azeem Rafiq

Health secretary Sajid Javid says “heads should roll” at Yorkshire amid mounting political pressure surrounding Azeem Rafiq’s long-running allegations of institutional racism at the club. Rafiq’s disturbing account of his time at the club first came to light more than a year ago but recent developments commanded the attention of...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cricket World Cup#South Yorkshire#Bbc Yorkshire#Uk#Wales Cricket Board
The Independent

Pressure still mounting on Yorkshire over Azeem Rafiq racism row – a timeline

Questions continue to be asked of Yorkshire in the wake of Azeem Rafiq’s claims of institutional racism, with the county still to release the full report following their enquiry into the matter or take action against any of their employees.Here, the PA news agency provides a timeline of developments so far.September 2, 2020 – In an interview with ESPNcricinfo, former England Under-19s captain Rafiq reveals: “I know how close I was to committing suicide during my time at Yorkshire” over what he describes as “institutional racism” at the county.September 3, 2020 – Yorkshire chairman Roger Hunt confirms a formal investigation...
SOCIETY
BBC

Azeem Rafiq: Yorkshire suspended from hosting England matches

Yorkshire have been suspended from hosting England matches as the England and Wales Cricket Board delivered a devastating rebuke over the club's response to racism experienced by former player Azeem Rafiq. An investigation found Rafiq was a victim of "racial harassment and bullying" - but the club said it would...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
Place
Dubai
SkySports

Yorkshire chief executive Mark Arthur resigns in wake of Azeem Rafiq racism case

Yorkshire chief executive Mark Arthur has resigned with immediate effect. Arthur's departure comes after Azeem Rafiq, the former Yorkshire player, called on him to quit over the county's handling of his allegations of racism. In a statement on Thursday, Lord Patel, the new Yorkshire chair, said: "The board at Yorkshire...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Azeem Rafiq: Discrimination inquiry asks ECB for copy of Yorkshire’s report

English cricket’s discrimination inquiry has asked to see a copy of Yorkshire’s investigation into allegations of racism and bullying made by former player Azeem Rafiq.The Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC) was set up by the England and Wales Cricket Board in March and on Tuesday opened its call for evidence, which is open to everyone involved in the elite and grassroots game.The chair of the ICEC, Cindy Butts, says she wants to “put a mirror up” to the game and confront barriers around race, gender and class – and confirmed she has written to the ECB asking for...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Ben Davies hails ‘role model’ Gareth Bale after Wales captain reaches 100 caps

Ben Davies has paid tribute to “role model” Gareth Bale after the Wales captain became only the second member of the 100-cap club for the men’s national team.Bale reached that landmark in Wales’ 5-1 World Cup qualifying win over Belarus on Saturday.The Real Madrid forward played only the first half after two months out with a hamstring injury, but the 32-year-old said his withdrawal was purely a precaution and he expects to face Belgium in the final qualifier on Tuesday.“It is amazing,” Davies said after Bale had followed Chris Gunter to the three-figure landmark and was given a huge ovation...
SPORTS
The Independent

Zoheb Sharif: Essex ‘shocked and saddened’ as club’s former player says he was nicknamed ‘bomber’

Essex chief executive John Stephenson is “extremely shocked and saddened” by allegations the club’s former batter Zoheb Sharif received racist abuse that included being called “bomber” by his teammates after the 11 September attacks.Sharif, whose parents were born in Pakistan played for Essex between 2001 and 2004 and also claims he was called “curry muncher” during his time at the county.He told the Mirror: “It was a day after the 11 September attacks. People started calling me ‘bomber’. It was normal to be called ‘curry muncher’.Sharif, now 38, added: “I didn’t say anything at the time. I was a...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Eddie Jones praises England’s adaptability after a battling win over Australia

Eddie Jones was happy to see England adapt after another disrupted week to beat Australia by a 32-15 score to retain the Cook Cup at Twickenham.Joe Marler tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday and fellow loosehead prop Ellis Genge joined his team-mate in contracting the virus three days later which forced Bevan Rodd into an unexpected debut despite only joining the squad on Thursday.There was another forward injury to deal with during the contest with Jamie George forced off but tries by Freddie Steward and Jamie Blamire bookended a hard-fought contest with the Wallabies, who suffered an eighth straight defeat...
RUGBY
The Independent

Raheem Sterling among five England withdrawals as Conor Gallagher called up

Jordan Henderson Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling Mason Mount and Luke Shaw have withdrawn from the England squad ahead of Monday’s World Cup qualifier in San Marino.The Football Association also confirmed Conor Gallagher the Chelsea midfielder currently on loan at Crystal Palace, will join the group in its latest squad update.Gareth Southgate’s side only need to avoid defeat against the minnows in Serravalle to secure their place in next year’s tournament in Qatar.Henderson and Grealish will not be available after returning to their clubs, Liverpool and Manchester City respectively, for further assessment on injuries.City forward Sterling is unavailable...
SPORTS
The Independent

A giant of a man – Tributes paid to Celtic great and Lisbon Lion Bertie Auld

Tributes have been paid to Lisbon Lion Bertie Auld, one of Scottish football’s great characters, following his death at the age of 83.The midfielder scored 85 goals in 283 appearances over two spells for Celtic the most famous game of which was the 1967 European Cup final win against Inter Milan in the Portuguese capital.The news as announced by the Glasgow club, who stated that Auld was “adored by the entire Celtic family for the passion and love that he always showed for Celtic”.As well as the Hoops’ Lisbon triumph, he won six league championship medals, four Scottish Cups...
The Guardian

The Guardian

53K+
Followers
31K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy