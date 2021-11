SAN ANTONIO - A woman is dead after a motorcycle crash on the Northeast Side. The deadly accident happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday on O'Connor Road near Weidner Road. Police said the woman was riding her motorcycle when she was cut off by another vehicle. She lost control when she swerved to miss the vehicle and crashed. She was able to get to her feet, but she then was hit by a car.

