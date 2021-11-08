DNR: Ash trees are dangerous for deer stands

Firearm deer hunting season gets started in Michigan on Monday, and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is reminding hunters of best practices. The DNR has released a list of the top ten best hunting practices. Number one is to properly tag your deer. The DNR says it sees the wrong tags on deer all of the time, which is understandable if the mistake was made in the dark. It recommends filling out kill tags before field-dressing or moving the deer. Also on the list is to know what’s beyond your target as the DNR notes the hunter is responsible for where their bullet winds up. The agency says it’s important to respect property rights, noting hunters cannot follow a deer on to private land without permission. The DNR asks hunters not to leave trash in the woods and reminds them to wear hunter orange. Also, it says a hunter legally may shoot game 30 minutes before sunrise or until 30 minutes after sunset. It often gets reports of shots fired later than is allowed. You can learn more about deer hunting regulations right here.

