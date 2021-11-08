CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DNR: Ash trees are dangerous for deer stands

By Ashley Kaster, FOX 11 News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WLUK) -- As deer hunters prepare for the hunt, the DNR asks them to be careful about where they put their deer stands. Wildlife officials say most ash trees are dead or dying from emerald ash borer infestation and therefore not a safe tree for deer stands. “Dead and...

