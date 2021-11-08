Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat: 6 prop bets for Monday's game

Reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic is off to a strong start to the 2021-22 season, but his Nuggets will face a tough test on Monday night as Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat visit the Mile High city.

The Nuggets escaped a weekend game with a one-point win over the Houston Rockets, while the Heat are coming off a three-point win over the Utah Jazz.

Monday’s game will start at 9 p.m. ET on Altitude TV (DEN) and Bally Sports Sun (MIA).

Before the game tips off, make your picks on the top prop bets for the Nuggets vs. Heat showdown at Ball Arena.

Make your selections below to reveal the results and see if other fans agree with your pick!

Who will combine for more points and assists: Nikola Jokic or Jimmy Butler?