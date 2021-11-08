CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat: 6 prop bets for Monday's game

By Nick Schwartz
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
Reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic is off to a strong start to the 2021-22 season, but his Nuggets will face a tough test on Monday night as Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat visit the Mile High city.

The Nuggets escaped a weekend game with a one-point win over the Houston Rockets, while the Heat are coming off a three-point win over the Utah Jazz.

Monday’s game will start at 9 p.m. ET on Altitude TV (DEN) and Bally Sports Sun (MIA).

Before the game tips off, make your picks on the top prop bets for the Nuggets vs. Heat showdown at Ball Arena.

Who will combine for more points and assists: Nikola Jokic or Jimmy Butler?

Miami Heat Players Waited in the Hallway for the Denver Nuggets, But Security Intervened

The Denver Nuggets beat the Miami Heat on Monday night, 113-96. Nuggets center Nikola Jokic had a 25-point, 15-rebound, 10-assist triple-double and then got thrown out of the game for a cheap shot on Markieff Morris. After the game members of the Miami Heat gathered in the hallway, waiting to confront the Nuggets, but security apparently shooed them away. You can see them in the final image of this Instagram post by Denver photographer Aaron Ontiveroz.
This image of the Miami Heat waiting for the Denver Nuggets in the locker room after Nikola Jokic’s cheap shot might be the sports photo of the decade

OK, let’s see if we can unpack this for you. On Monday night, late in a not-very-close ballgame between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat, Nikola Jokic took the ball in transition, pushed it up the floor, and attempted a pass from half court when he was fouled by the Heat’s Markieff Morris, who appeared to leave a little elbow in Jokic’s midsection. That lit the reigning NBA MVP’s very short fuse, and he responded by steamrolling Morris from behind with his 6’ 11”, 284-pound frame.
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets Game Preview

WHO: Memphis Grizzlies (3-3, 1-1 home) vs. Denver Nuggets (4-2, 2-1 away) HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN: Bally Sports Southeast/92.9 FM ESPN Memphis. MEMPHIS: Dillon Brooks (Out, hand) DENVER: Jamal Murray (Out, knee), Vlatko Cancar (Out, hip) PROJECTED STARTING LINEUPS:. MEMPHIS: Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, De’Anthony Melton, Jaren Jackson Jr., Steven Adams.
Nikola Jokic's retaliatory shove, ejection spoil ending of Denver Nuggets big win over Miami Heat

DENVER – The Denver Nuggets entered Monday’s 113-96 win over the Miami Heat without two of its stars and could be without the third for some time. With the Nuggets leading 111-94 with 2:39 left, Miami forward Markieff Morris appeared to throw an elbow into Nikola Jokic’s side to stop a fast break. Jokic retaliated with a violent shove that left Morris on the court for a few minutes. A stretcher was brought onto the court, but Morris walked to the locker room under his own power.
Jimmy Butler
GameThread: Miami Heat (7-2) @ Denver Nuggets (5-4)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!. The Miami Heat (7-2) begin their weeklong West Coast road trip tonight at 9:00pm against the Denver Nuggets (5-4), who are 3-1 at the Ball Arena. Miami is also 3-1 away this season. Max Strus was upgraded to questionable earlier...
Heat vs Nuggets: Predictions, Picks and Game Preview

The Miami Heat (7-2 SU, 7-2 ATS) will travel to Denver to face the Nuggets (5-4 SU, 3-6 ATS). The Heat are establishing themselves as one of best teams in the NBA this season, as they’ve won four of their last five games, covering the spread in those four wins.
Duncan Robinson breaks insane 3-point record for Miami during Heat vs Nuggets

The Miami Heat are undoubtedly one of the most powerful teams in the NBA 2021-22 Season. Having retained their marquee players, the team have equipped veterans around them in order to fill the voids. Speaking of the retained ones, Duncan Robinson is one among those and in the Heat vs Nuggets showdown, the 27-years-old justified just why he is key to Miami Heat’s championship run this season.
Miami Heat: Denver Loss Proves There’s No Middle Ground Yet

The Miami Heat came into a game on Monday that they already knew would be an uphill battle. Never playing well in Denver, it seems or for at least the last couple of seasons, this contest was sure to be a battle and that’s even though Denver were down some guys.
Preview: Denver Nuggets continue homestand vs. Heat

It may not have been pretty, but the Denver Nuggets got back into the win column Saturday in a 95-94 victory over the Houston Rockets, with Nikola Jokiu0107 saving the day on the defensive end of the floor with a block as time expired. Now the daunting remaining November schedule...
Miami Heat: The Defensive Effort Was Inexcusable In Loss To Nuggets

On a late night matchup in Denver, the Miami Heat were handed their third loss of the season and moving forward from the extremities of Monday’s aftermath, you saw a Heat team that was outplayed and physically overwhelmed in a, 113-96, blowout. Through their first ten games, the Heat have...
Game stream: Indiana Pacers vs. Denver Nuggets

The Indiana Pacers (4-8) play against the Denver Nuggets (4-4) at Ball Arena. Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Wednesday November 10, 2021. Indiana Pacers 98, Denver Nuggets 101 (Final) What’s the buzz on Twitter?. Jorge Sierra @hoopshype. Best players in the last seven days, per @Alberto de Roa‘s Global...
Game stream: Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets

The Portland Trail Blazers (6-8) play against the Denver Nuggets (4-4) at Ball Arena. Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Sunday November 14, 2021. Portland Trail Blazers 95, Denver Nuggets 124 (Final) What’s the buzz on Twitter?. Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress. Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups leaves Denver frustrated by...
The Seth Curry Trade Was Absolute Highway Robbery

The Philadelphia 76ers have not exactly had the perfect history when it comes to roster moves. In recent memory, there are very few trades that have worked out exceptionally well for the team. In fairness, a lot of the moves prior to 2016 were for the sole purpose of compiling draft capital, but even since 2000, the Sixers had the Dikembe Mutombo trade, the Kings pick swap in 2017, and not much else. Enter Daryl Morey as President of Basketball Operations. Morey was hired by the team exactly a year ago yesterday, and the fruits of one of his early roster decisions have never been riper than they were last night on the anniversary of his hiring (remember, last year’s season started late because of COVID). Just 14 days after taking over in Philly, Daryl Morey completed a draft day trade sending Josh Richardson and the 36th overall pick in the 2020 draft to the Dallas Mavericks for Seth Curry. At the time, it was a semi-exciting move that brought in a shooter whose brother’s name carried more weight than his. Now, almost a year later, it looks like one of the biggest fleeces in the past decade of NBA trades.
