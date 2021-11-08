CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Bristol Myers’ Opdivo Delivers Increased Survival in NSCLC

By Andrew Humphreys
Phramalive.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBristol Myers Squibb’s Phase III CheckMate -816 trial hit the primary endpoint in an interim analysis. The study was evaluating the company’s checkpoint inhibitor Opdivo (nivolumab) and chemotherapy in patients with resectable stage IB to IIIA non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), a neoadjuvant setting—as a first step to shrink a tumor...

