Cucalorus Film Festival opens Wednesday, offerf 126 films plus live music each night

By Bladen Journal
 7 days ago
WILMINGTON — The 27th annual Cucalorus Film Festival begins Wednesday and runs to the weekend.

There are 126 films being showcased, ranging from comedy to drama to documentaries to just plain weird cinema, a release says. Screenings are at the Thalian Hall and newly renovated Jengo’s Playhouse.

Live music will be offered each night at Hi-Wire Brewing.

More information, including the screening lineup each day through Sunday’s finales, are at cucalorus.org.

