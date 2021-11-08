CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

The science behind booster shots and rapid antigen testing

By Laura Murphy-Oates
The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RFMLU_0cqAQT3q00

Booster shots and rapid antigen testing are part of the next phase of Australia’s pandemic response, but what role will they play, and how effective are they? Medical editor Melissa Davey explains to Laura Murphy-Oates

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

The planet is on the clock and Australia has an inexplicable position on climate – it really isn’t funny

When it comes to climate policy, it’s never prudent to say we’ve hit peak preposterous, because this is Australia. There are always new depths to plumb. But we were certainly peak preposterous adjacent on Monday when Scott Morrison and Angus Taylor attempted to explain why Australia had just signed a commitment to look at its 2030 emissions reduction target – but our target wouldn’t be changing because it was both immutable and completely redundant.
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

Australian deputy PM mocks Alok Sharma’s emotional reaction at Cop26

Australia’s deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce has mocked the British chair of the UN climate summit for becoming emotional about the watering down of language on coal, and for attempting to “shut down industries in other people’s countries”. With the Australian government under pressure for first agreeing to a communique...
INDIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Booster#Pandemic#Antigen#The Next Phase
The Associated Press

Lumos Diagnostics Receives Authorization for CoviDx™ SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen Test in Canada

MELBOURNE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 3, 2021-- Lumos Diagnostics (ASX: LDX), a leader in rapid point-of-care (POC) diagnostic technologies, today announced that Health Canada has granted Interim Order authorization for the Lumos CoviDx™ SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen Test. The CoviDx test gives qualified healthcare providers qualitative, easy-to-interpret results within 15-20 minutes in cases of suspected COVID-19 and when performing serial testing of asymptomatic patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Scientific American

Should Booster Shots Be Required?

Vaccine booster shots for COVID have recently been approved and are being rolled out widely. Wariness about boosters is still evident, however, along with debate over whether vaccinations should be required. All this seems new to us in 2021, but a similar situation played out in the U.S. and globally way back in 1872, when smallpox was raging. Scientific American published an article about the science, fears and debate over “revaccination”—boosters—and the discussion then is eerily parallel to the COVID discourse right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
kcrw.com

Intelligence Squared: “Are booster shots unethical?”

The boosters are rolling out. In places like the U.S., Britain, and Israel, authorities are providing additional Covid-19 vaccines with the goal of bolstering immune systems and shoring up their economies. Though vaccines such as Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech have proven highly effective against the virus, efficacy wanes after six months, rendering older adults and those with weakened immune systems more vulnerable. Yet a debate about fairness, when much of the planet is unvaccinated, is growing. Special guests in this episode are Dr. Vin Gupta and Leana Wen. Hosted by Intelligence Squared U.S. host John Donvan.
PHARMACEUTICALS
ClickOnDetroit.com

View: COVID booster shot eligibility

Here is the CDC’s most recent update to COVID-19 booster shot eligibility -- as of Oct. 21, 2021. For individuals who received a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot at 6 months or more after their initial series:. 65 years and older.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Australia
MedicalXpress

Avoiding false positive for SARS-CoV-2 when using rapid antigen tests

In light of frequent false positives, a team of Canadian researchers has shown that rapid antigen tests for SARS-CoV-2 work only when manufacturer instructions are followed. The research is published this week in Microbiology Spectrum, a journal of the American Society for Microbiology. The impetus for a study to demonstrate...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationAU

Victoria's controversial pandemic bill: 6 ways for the government to show it is serious about scrutiny

Victoria’s Pandemic Management Bill, designed to replace the current state of emergency powers in pandemic emergencies, has swiftly become one of the state’s most polarising pieces of legislation. Amid the politics, public fear-mongering and death threats, there appears to be a growing consensus among lawyers the bill would bring positive changes to the way emergency powers have been exercised during the COVID pandemic. Still, it needs improvement. Public law academics, the Centre for Public Integrity, the Human Rights Law Centre, the Law Institute of Victoria, Liberty Victoria, and a growing number of barristers are calling for key amendments to the bill,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

​​Stop Doing This or You'll Get Alzheimer's, Say Experts

Two of the main risk factors for Alzheimer's disease are aging and genetics, two things you can't do anything about. But experts say you can reduce your risk of Alzheimer's by keeping your brain healthy. These are some of the things you should stop doing ASAP to keep your mind at its sharpest. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
The Guardian

Kyle Rittenhouse isn’t crying for those he hurt. His tears, tellingly, are for himself

His voice choked up and his face went red. The young man squinted and panted, his mouth pulled up plaintively towards his nose, his answers to the questions coming out in gasping little bursts. Kyle Rittenhouse, on the stand testifying at his trial for killing two people and wounding a third last summer at a racial justice protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, was not crying for the men he killed, Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber. He was crying for himself, describing what he said was his mortal fear that night in August 2020, when he opened fire on the protesters using an AR-15. “I didn’t do anything wrong,” Rittenhouse gasped, describing how he had confronted and ultimately killed the two men while he was guarding the lot of a car dealership. “I defended myself.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Mark Zuckerberg's wife Priscilla Chan says her two daughters, aged five and four, are already learning to code with their father - and admits she thought her husband was a 'bit of a rebel' when they first met at Harvard

Mark Zuckerberg's wife Priscilla Chan has revealed how her two daughters, aged five and four, are already learning to code with their tech-whizz father. The American philanthropist and a former paediatrician, 36, also admitted that she thought her Facebook-founder husband was a 'bit of a rebel' when they first met at Harvard 18 years ago.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Guardian

The Guardian

53K+
Followers
31K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy