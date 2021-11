Did you already blow up your 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 engine and are in need of a replacement? Good news, the mighty Shelby's 5.2-liter supercharged Predator V-8 is now available from Ford Performance Parts. Sure it is a "replacement engine" and we're totally not thinking of stuffing it into anything but an ailing Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 and not, um, some old Fox Body or S197 street car... Fingers crossed, we won't tell if you won't, you get it—as far as we know, the engine is available to anyone with the desire to buy one and the cash to do so.

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO