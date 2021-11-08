CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US federal holidays 2021: Full list from Thanksgiving to Christmas

From Independence Day to Thanksgiving, there is plenty to put in the calendars for 2021.

First introduced by Congress in 1885 when it was decided that federal employees should have certain days off from work, the list of US federal holidays eventually grew to the 10 days of historical significance that Americans now recognise.

And, to ensure that Americans get the chance to celebrate the holidays no matter what day they fall on, there are guidelines for celebrating.

Federal holidays that fall on a Saturday are observed by federal employees on the previous Friday, whereas holidays that fall on Sunday are observed the following Monday.

On these days, non-essential federal government offices are closed and banks, post offices and schools may also be closed.

For employees in the private sector, federal holidays may or may not mean a day off - as companies cannot legally be required to observe the holiday. Fortunately, most employers will still give employees the day off on holidays such as Thanksgiving or Christmas - or pay extra to employees working on the day.

These are the dates of the 2021 US federal holidays to mark on your calendar.

2021 federal holidays

New Year’s Day: Friday, January 1

Martin Luther King Jr Day: Monday, January 18

President’s Day: Monday, February 15

Memorial Day: Monday, May 31

Independence Day: Sunday, July 4

Independence Day (Observed): Monday, July 5

Labor Day: Monday, September 6

Columbus Day: Monday, October 11

Veterans' Day: Thursday, November 11

Thanksgiving: Thursday, November 25

Christmas Day (observed): Friday, December 24

Christmas Day: Saturday, December 25

Other important days to note:

Valentine’s Day: Sunday, February 14

St Patrick’s Day: Wednesday, March 17

Good Friday: Friday, April 2

Easter: Sunday, April 4

Mother’s Day: Sunday, May 9

Father’s Day: Sunday, June 20

Halloween: Sunday, October 31

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent is the world's most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

