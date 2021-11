Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) announced it has expanded in Germany, opening a new office in Frankfurt. The company already has offices in Cologne and Munich. “BHSI is committed to building long-term relationships by providing sustainable technical underwriting solutions and excellent service,” said Andreas Krause, country manager, Germany. “Being close to our customers in the important financial center of Frankfurt will advance these efforts and is especially important now, with our team and our insurance portfolio growing so substantially in Germany.”

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO