Electronics

Apple-1 computer, 'holy grail' of vintage tech, to be auctioned off in Southern California

Janesville Gazette
 7 days ago

LOS ANGELES — Apple's new-model, top-of-the-line MacBook Pro laptop computer could set you back nearly $4,000 before taxes. But that will seem like a Black Friday steal when a 45-year-old Apple computer goes on sale this week in Monrovia, where it may fetch six figures or more, even without a 16-inch,...

www.gazettextra.com

CNN

Apple-1 computer goes on sale, with bids expected to reach $600,000

(CNN Business) — One of Apple's first computers is up for auction and it could sell for as much as $600,000. The Apple-1 that is going under the hammer on Tuesday is one of the few surviving examples of Apple's (AAPL) first computer in the world, according to John Moran Auctioneers.
infosecurity-magazine.com

Apple-1 Computer to be Auctioned

Apple fans will have the opportunity to purchase a rare piece of cyber history when an Apple-1 computer is auctioned off tomorrow. The machine was hand-built by Steve Wozniak, Steve Jobs, and others in garage in Los Altos, California, in 1976 and 1977. It has been listed by California-based auction house John Moran Auctioneers in their Postwar and Contemporary Art and Design auction, which begins November 9 at 11:30am PST.
Mac Observer

Rare Apple-1 Going to Auction With US$20k Starting Bid

A rare Apple-1 computer, hand-built by Steve Wozniak, is up for auction, AppleInsider reported. The sale will happen later this month, with bids opening at US$200,000. The Apple-I, which is being put up for auction by John Moran Auctioneers and Appraisers, was hand-build by Steve Wozniak. The specific model in question is known as the “Chaffey College” Apple-I because it was purchased by an electronics professor at the school in 1976 and sold to a student. According to the auction listing, the computer is made up of an original “NTI” motherboard sporting Sprague 39D capacitors, original power regulators, and rare “Circle D” ceramic capacitors. In addition, the lot includes an Apple Cassette Adapter and is housed in an original ByteShop Apple-1 koa wood case with a Datanetics Keyboard, the connecting cable and power supply, a 1986 video monitor.
wliw.org

An original Apple-1 computer sells for $400,000

The first Apple-1 computers were sold for $666.66 in 1976. Forty-five years later, a still-functioning one has sold for $400,000. John Moran Auctioneers in Monrovia, Calif., auctioned it off on Tuesday, one of 200 Apple-1 computers that were designed, built and tested by Steve Wozniak and Steve Jobs, with help from Patty Jobs and Daniel Kottke.
xda-developers

This is your chance to buy an original Apple 1 computer

The Apple I, as the name might imply, was the first computer sold by the company that now produces iPhones and Mac computers. Sold only as a system board, which required a separate keyboard and monitor, it was the machine that started it all. Now one of the few remaining Apple I computers in working condition is going up for auction, and it could sell for $500,000, if not more.
gamepressure.com

Apple-1 Expected to be Auctioned Off For $600 Thousand

Apple-1, the first ever computer created by the company sporting the bitten apple logo, is getting auctioned. An acution will take place today, during which you can bid for this technological white raven. Apple is one of the technology leaders today. They offer smartphones, tablets, personal computers and laptops. However,...
fox29.com

Apple-1 computer sold out of Steve Jobs' garage sells for $500,000

MONROVIA, Calif. - A fully-functional Apple-I computer, which was built by Apple founders Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak and sold out of Jobs’ garage, recently sold for $500,000 at an auction in Southern California. In 1976, Apple began with Jobs and Wozniak in a garage and later grew into the...
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Rare Apple-1 in wood case fetches $400,000 in auction

CUPERTINO, Calif. — An Apple-1, built by co-founders Steve Wozniak and Steve Jobs and cased in koa wood, was sold for $400,000 this week. The system, named the Chaffey College Apple-1, named after the first owner, fetched the lump sum amount Tuesday due to it being one of the only 20 with the wooden case. The original price of the computer was $666.66.
