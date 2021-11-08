Kingston KC3000 M.2 SSD Review: The Fastest Flash You Can Get

REVIEW – I have a cadre of portable backup drives that I use on a regular basis. Most of them are your standard sized backup drive about the size of a man’s regular sized wallet. In the past I have experienced computers that just died and I lost all the files on the harddrive. So I am pretty consistent in backing up my important files on a regular basis, to multiple backup drives. I also have some things automatically backing up to the cloud, just for good measure. So I am always looking for efficient and easy ways to back things up. The less I have to do to make it happen, the more likely it will happen. And the biggest hassle to me is having to backup my phone. I use an Android phone, so much of the data on my phone is backed up to the Google cloud automatically. But the OneModern S8 SSD purports to make this even easier, especially with mobile phones, so I decided to give this Kickstarter product a review to see how it measures up to other solutions.

