Kingston KC3000 M.2 SSD Review: The Fastest Flash You Can Get

By Sean Webster
Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware
 7 days ago
With Micron’s 176L TLC clocking in at 1,600 MTps and responsive lab test results backing it, Kingston’s KC3000 proves itself as a top-tier PCIe 4.0 x4 NVMe SSD suited best for those looking for speed. Today's best Kingston KC3000 M.2 2TB deals. Kingston KC3000 PCIe 4.0 NVMe... We check...

