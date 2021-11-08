CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'A Massive Case': Astroworld Organizers Facing Flood of Lawsuits Over Deadly Night

By Bill Donahue
Cover picture for the articleAs of Monday morning, a least 14 lawsuits have already been filed in Houston court over the incident, which left eight dead and dozens more injured. In one case filed Saturday, a victim called the disaster a "preventable tragedy" and accused Scott of having “actively encouraged and fomented dangerous...

Ok Magazine

Travis Scott Spotted Pacing Outside His $14 Million Houston Mansion As Rapper Reportedly Stands To Lose Billions In Astroworld Lawsuits

Travis Scott was spotted for the first time since the Astroworld tragedy that left nine dead, many more injured and the rapper facing an avalanche of lawsuits. The 30-year-old was snapped outside his $14 million mansion in Houston, Texas, in photos obtained by Daily Mail. He has reportedly been hiding out in the over 12,000-square-foot home with his baby mama Kylie Jenner since the horrific ordeal last week.
CELEBRITIES
radionwtn.com

Travis Scott & Live Nation facing lawsuit after tragedy at Astroworld left 8 dead, hundreds injured

Billboard reports that Travis Scott and Live Nation are facing at least one lawsuit already in the aftermath of the deadly crowd surge at the 2021 Astroworld Music Festival on Friday night, November 5. The 30-year-old Scott and the concert company are being sued by a concertgoer who was injured during the Astroworld tragedy which left eight people dead and hundreds more injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Travis Scott and Astroworld Organizers Sued Over ‘Preventable’ Tragedy

At least two lawsuits have already been filed against Travis Scott and the organizers of the Astroworld music festival after a deadly crowd surge on Friday left eight people dead and dozens more injured. Manuel Souza, an attendee who was hurt in the crush, filed a petition Saturday against Scott, Live Nation, ScoreMore, and several other parties involved in the organizing of the festival. In his suit, seeking at least $1 million in damages, Souza called the disaster a “predictable and preventable tragedy.” He said Scott and the other defendants “consciously ignored the extreme risks of harm to concertgoers, and, in some cases actively encouraged and fomented dangerous behaviors.” Souza’s lawsuit took aim at Scott, who has been arrested several times for inciting crowds to rush security gates at past shows, including at Lollapalooza in 2015.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Houston Chronicle

Lawsuits begin to pile up in fallout from deadly Astroworld tragedy

Axel Acosta’s family members traveled to Houston this week to make arrangements to bring the body of the rap-loving, straight-A student back home to Washington state where he had just begun his studies at a prestigious university. The 21-year-old’s father, brother, aunt and uncle sat stoically before a crush of...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Essence

8 Dead, Hundreds More Injured After Massive Stampede At Astroworld Festival

Deadly crowd surge at Travis Scott's annual festival in Houston left more than 300 people hospitalized, authorities said. ​​At least eight people died and hundreds more were injured during the opening night of Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival at NRG Park in Houston, officials said. The incident occurred shortly after 9...
HOUSTON, TX
Billboard

Tragedy on Trial: Everything You Need to Know About Astroworld Lawsuits

Victims from Friday’s deadly disaster at Astroworld are now headed to court in droves, but what exactly will their attorneys need to prove in order to win their claims against Travis Scott, Live Nation and others? We asked top legal experts. In basic terms, an accusation of negligence means that...
LAW
wypr.org

Lawsuits stream in over the deadly tragedy at the Travis Scott concert

Houston's Astroworld Festival is now considered one of the deadliest concerts in U.S. history. Eight people are dead and many more injured after the crowd surged as the festival's headliner, Travis Scott, performed Friday night. Scott launched his Astroworld Festival in 2018. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said Saturday that, as...
HOUSTON, TX
Billboard

90 More Astroworld Claims Filed By Attorney Ben Crump

Attorney Ben Crump, known for representing George Floyd and Trayvon Martin, said Friday (Nov. 12) that he would be filing more than 90 additional legal claims on behalf of victims of last week’s deadly crowd surge during a Travis Scott concert at Astroworld music festival. The new case is a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Billboard

Personal Injury Attorneys Are Rushing to Represent Astroworld Clients

In his 20th-floor office overlooking Houston, veteran personal-injury attorney Jim Adler reflects on why he hasn’t aimed any TV marketing at survivors of last weekend’s Astroworld festival disaster. "It's just so tragic," he says. "I don't think there's an appropriate type of TV ad." For Adler, it was a rare...
PUBLIC SAFETY
hotnewhiphop.com

Astroworld Festival Lawsuit Total Rises To Over 100: Report

Organizers of last weekend’s fatal Astroworld Festival are currently facing over 100 lawsuits, according to the New York Post. By the time the Harris County District Court had closed on Friday, the number had reached 108, and is likely to continue growing over the coming days. Live Nation and Travis...
PUBLIC SAFETY
HipHopDX.com

Teyana Taylor Blasts 'TMZ' Over Travis Scott Astroworld Defense Claims

Los Angeles, CA – Singer Teyana Taylor was incensed on Wednesday (November 10) after she came across a TMZ story claiming she defended Travis Scott in the wake of the Astroworld Festival tragedy. Taylor quickly took her grievances to Twitter and blasted the publication for its inflammatory headline. “R U...
LOS ANGELES, CA
