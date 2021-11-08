'A Massive Case': Astroworld Organizers Facing Flood of Lawsuits Over Deadly Night

At least two lawsuits have already been filed against Travis Scott and the organizers of the Astroworld music festival after a deadly crowd surge on Friday left eight people dead and dozens more injured. Manuel Souza, an attendee who was hurt in the crush, filed a petition Saturday against Scott, Live Nation, ScoreMore, and several other parties involved in the organizing of the festival. In his suit, seeking at least $1 million in damages, Souza called the disaster a “predictable and preventable tragedy.” He said Scott and the other defendants “consciously ignored the extreme risks of harm to concertgoers, and, in some cases actively encouraged and fomented dangerous behaviors.” Souza’s lawsuit took aim at Scott, who has been arrested several times for inciting crowds to rush security gates at past shows, including at Lollapalooza in 2015.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 7 DAYS AGO