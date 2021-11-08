CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Looks From the 2021 LACMA Art+Film Gala

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleL.A.'s most Gucci-fied red carpet (save for the step-and-repeat at the "Love Parade") came back over the weekend, as celebrities, filmmakers, artists and other stylish folks gathered at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art — better known as LACMA —for the Art+Film Gala. Celebrating its 10th year, the...

Footwear News

Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Masterfully Recovers From Shoe Malfunction at LACMA Art + Film Gala

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez complemented each other in sparkles and suede on Saturday in Los Angeles at the LACMA Art + Film Gala. Sanchez stepped onto the red carpet, shining from head to toe in silver sequins. Her gown featured a high neckline and draped down her feet. The long-sleeved, form-fitting dress also featured a cutout and a small suede bow detail as well as a slit down the side of the dress. For footwear, the 51-year-old wore a pair of silver platform pumps. The open-toe shoes boasted thin heels, a strap around her ankles and a thick sole. When walking...
Us Weekly

Hailey Baldwin! Salma Hayek! See What the Stars Wore to the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala: Photos

Well dressed guests! The LACMA Art + Film Gala was held on Saturday, November 6, and there’s no question that everyone in attendance made sure to show up in style. The 10th annual event, which was held at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, honored Steven Spielberg in addition to two portrait artists for President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama. It’s also worth noting that the big shebang was presented by Gucci, so it was obviously fitting that handful of those in attendance were dressed by the brand.
Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Dances in Strappy Heels & Gucci Sequined Suit on the Red Carpet at LACMA Art + Film Gala

Tracee Ellis Ross goofed off in Gucci at the LACMA Gala on Saturday night in Los Angeles. The 49-year old actress posted an Instagram video on Sunday, showing off her festive outfit by the Italian fashion house with a little dance and a shimmy. She wore a pair of baby blue sequined trousers and a matching jacket, with a disco-inspired, bronze overcoat on top made of tinsel. She accessorized with black strappy heels, a gold clutch and jeweled drop earrings that matched the suit perfectly. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) The annual LACMA Art +...
Footwear News

Elle Fanning Goes Dark in Sheer Cutout Gown and Sky-High Heels at LACMA Art + Film Gala

Elle Fanning stunned in a daring new look for the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles. The “Neon Demon” star stepped out in an edgy ensemble that was a far cry from her usual feminine style. The actress posed in a long-sleeved gown crafted from sheer black fabric, featuring front and sleeve cutouts, thigh-high slits and a flowing train. It also included a sharp backless cutout, adding to the look’s sleekness. The daring piece was layered over black briefs and a straplesss bralette. Fanning accessorized with a cluster of black silk flowers in her hair, as well as diamond...
CheezBurger

Jeff Bezos' New Girlfriend Thirsts for Leonardo DiCaprio at LACMA Art Gala

It's pretty common knowledge that Leonardo DiCaprio doesn't date anyone over the age of 25. Someone even made a chart about it. It's pretty much a given that if you're even a day older than 25, you probably shouldn't bother trying to get the Oscar-winning actor and environmental activist's attention. But that doesn't stop some women from trying. And at the LACMA art gala last night, Jeff Bezos' girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, seemed pretty keen on getting flirty with DiCaprio.
Variety

LACMA Art + Film: Benedict Cumberbatch Fanboys Over Lil Nas X, Steven Spielberg Honored and More

Guillermo del Toro and Steven Spielberg formed their own two-person film club during the pandemic. “During the lockdown he encouraged me and I encouraged him, we found movies we had never seen before and we let each other know what they were,” Spielberg said. “So the lockdown was literally spent watching movies, getting on text and talking for hours about the film. He knows more about films than Martin Scorsese.” Spielberg’s remarks came after “The Shape of Water” director honored him Saturday night at LACMA’s 10th annual Art + Film Gala at LACMA. Spielberg admitted he was anxious about being recognized by a...
The Hollywood Reporter

Inside LACMA’s Art+Film Gala as Honoree Steven Spielberg Says: “I Don’t Think I’ve Referred to Myself in Public” As an Artist

The star-studded annual affair is often affectionately referred to as the Met Gala of the West as it features well-heeled, A-list guests from fashion, film, music, philanthropy, business and tech gathered to raise funds for a museum. But this year’s LACMA Art+Film Gala, a milestone 10th-anniversary event, shimmered in its own, brighter light on Saturday night. It was one of the few black-tie affairs hosting hundreds of guests amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic — following September events like the Emmy Awards and the opening of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures — and the energy was ebullient on the museum grounds....
Footwear News

Addison Rae Takes the Plunge in Push-Up Gown and Statement Earrings at LACMA Art + Film Gala

Addison Rae showed her sleeker side tonight at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles. The TikTok dancer arrived on the red carpet in a daring black gown. The column style featured a slim fit and long skirt, as well as long sleeves. However, its boldest accent came from a plunging neckline, complete with a circular push-up-style bustier. Rae allowed her dress to make the most dramatic statement, pairing the piece with a slick maroon manicure and chunky gold post earrings. When it came to shoes, Rae’s footwear wasn’t visible beneath her gown. However, the “He’s All That” star appeared...
HollywoodLife

Hailey Baldwin Is Straight Off The Runway In Plunging White Dress For LACMA Art & Film Gala

Hailey Baldwin has stunned in a chic white gown with a glamorous bun and red lipstick, while walking the red carpet at the LACMA gala. Hailey Baldwin looked radiant when she stepped out at the 10th annual LACMA Art + Film Gala. She donned a white gown which featured mid-length sleeves and a plunging neckline along with a long skirt. The supermodel slicked her hair back into a glamorous bun, as she accessorized with chunky gold bangles, and delicate silver drop earrings. She completed the look with a deep red lip, and subtle smoky eye makeup.
People

From Cher to Pink, Legendary Costume Designer Bob Mackie Looks Back at His Favorite Creations

"I met her when I was doing this little variety special," Mackie tells PEOPLE. "She was one of 12 dancers — all dressed alike—but you couldn't take your eyes off Goldie. You still can't! It was one of those magical moments that you go, Yeah, that's a star." (He designed this ensemble for Pure Goldie in 1971.) "When we met, she was hiding from [ex-husband] Ike, from hotel to hotel. Then she spread her wings and opened for the Rolling Stones," says Mackie, who adds that Turner (here in Los Angeles in 1977) was always a reliable collaborator. "She loves her costumes. And she loves her heels, her Louboutins. She'd pop a few Tylenols and go out there in her heels. She wanted to look as good as possible. She said she was there for the audience."
beverlypress.com

Soul singer Celeste joins Art+Film Gala lineup

Acclaimed soul singer and songwriter Celeste will perform at the The Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s 2021 Art+Film Gala, as the event honors artists Amy Sherald and Kehinde Wiley, and filmmaker Steven Spielberg on Nov. 6. The 10th annual event is co-chaired by Eva Chow and Leonardo DiCaprio and...
POPSUGAR

Gucci's LACMA Art + Film Red Carpet Was Magic You Don't Want to Miss

It's been a hot moment for Gucci. The brand presented its spring 2022 Love Parade show on Hollywood Boulevard, then followed up three days later with its 10th annual LACMA Art + Film gala, which took place in LA. Continuing on the trend of partnering with A-list celebs, the emerald carpet saw the likes of Serena Williams, Elle Fanning, Awkwafina, Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, Tracee Ellis Ross, Lil Nas X, and so many more — many of whom also sat front row for the runway.
Variety

Camerimage Chief Calls for ‘Renaissance’ After ‘Plague’ as In-Person Film Festival Opens

The 29th edition of the EnergaCamerimage Film Festival, one of the world’s leading events dedicated to cinematography, returned to fully live status Saturday amid tributes to the power of the image and an homage to the life and work of cinematographer Philippe Rousselot. The DP for “A River Runs Through It” and “Dangerous Liaisons” commended his fellow cinematographers for work that transcends culture, border and languages. Welcoming an audience made up of many of the most celebrated DPs working today, fest director Marek Zydowicz offered historical context at the Jordanki cultural center in the Gothic Polish city of Torun. Pointing out that “after...
Essence

Red Carpet Royalty At LACMA’s 10th Annual Art And Film Gala

Luminaries from the worlds of film, television, sports, business and of course, art, gathered at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) for the 10th Annual Art + Film Gala. The event—honoring painters Amy Sherald and Kehinde Wiley, along with filmmaker, Steven Spielberg—commemorated the much-anticipated west coast stop of The Obama Portraits Tour, which opened on Sunday. Presented by Gucci, with additional support from Audi, Art + Film was co-chaired by Leonardo DiCaprio and Eva Chow. After D-Nice kicked off the festivities, guests including Lil Nas X, Serena Williams and Quavo, as well as Jodie Turner-Smith, Bethann Hardison and Tina Knowles Lawson, among them, milled about before the program began. Tracee Ellis Ross was on-hand to introduce Sherald, who created the painting, Michelle LaVaughn Robinson Obama and Ava DuVernay introduced Wiley, who painted Barack Obama. Here’s all the melanated magic who attended the event.
beverlypress.com

Art+Film Gala celebrates artists, filmmaker

Notables from the art, film, fashion and entertainment industries joined together at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Nov. 6 to honor Amy Sherald, Kehinde Wiley and Steven Spielberg at the Art+Film Gala. LACMA trustee Eva Chow and actor Leonardo DiCaprio have championed the museum’s film initiatives since...
