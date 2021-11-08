CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS4’s Steve Goldstein Previews Thursday’s Dolphins-Ravens Matchup

By Steven &quot;Goldie&quot; Goldstein
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 7 days ago

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Didn’t the Dolphins just play?

They did, yes, so it’s a quick turnaround for the Dolphins and maybe that’s a good thing. After snapping a 7 game losing streak Sunday by beating Houston, the competition level rises in a major way Thursday night.

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens are in town for a prime timer under the lights at Hard Rock Stadium. Perhaps the Dolphins can maintain some momentum from their 2nd win of the season, but it won’t be easy.

Take it and run
Pretty? No. Mistake free? Certainly not. But after what the team has been through for two months no Dolphin player or fan is giving back the 17-9 win over Houston.

Find the keepers
At this point, it’s important to see the players that are willing and able to block out negativity and show they want to play ball for the Dolphins. Mike Gesicki and Jaylen Waddle, and there are others, are two players that jumped out on Sunday.

Don’t let Lamar loose
Lamar Jackson is one of the NFL’s most dynamic players. He can beat you in many ways and the defense will need to be disciplined and stick to individual assignments. Jackson is also back home in South Florida so he will have even more motivation for this night game.

