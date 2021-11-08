Local library collecting sneakers to raise money for humane society

BECKLEY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – The Raleigh County Public Library is holding a sneaker drive for the month of November.

According to the library, any size or type of sneakers in any condition can be dropped off at any branch until the end of the month. Those sneakers will be collected and mailed to “GotSneakers,” a company that pays to recycle sneakers and create a circular economy.

Any money that the library receives from the drive will benefit the Humane Society of Raleigh County (HSRC) to go toward supplies and operation costs.

The library has been a longtime supporter of the shelter, with library director Amy Stover saying they will support HSRC as long as they have the means to. Past fundraisers have included supply drives and waiving library fees in exchange for the shelter’s most needed items.

Sneakers can be dropped off at any one of the library’s three locations.

Raleigh County Public Library

221 N. Kanawha St. in Beckley

304-255-0511

Shady Spring Branch Library

440 Flat Top Rd. in Shady Spring

304-763-2681

Sophia Branch Library

212 First St. in Sophia

304-683-5990