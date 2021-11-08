CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, WV

Secretary of State Mac Warner Reports 964 New WV Business Registrations for October 2021

By Tyler Barker
 7 days ago
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office registered 964 new businesses statewide during the month of October 2021 according to Secretary of State Mac Warner.

Clay County led the state in the percentage of new business registration growth for the month with a total of four new businesses, a 1.88% increase. The Secretary of State’s Business & Licensing Division reported that Pocahontas, Wirt, Summers and Monroe counties also had notable growth during the month.

A total of 15 new business entities registered in Pocahontas County in October 2021. In Wirt County, three businesses registered. Summers County saw 12 new business registrations and Monroe County registered nine new businesses with the Secretary of State’s Office.

Counties that lead the state in total businesses registered for the month of October were Kanawha, Monongalia, Berkeley, Cabell and Wood. Kanawha County successfully registered 104 businesses in October 2021. Monongalia County reported 95 business registrations. In Berkeley County, 83 businesses registered. Cabell County saw 49 new businesses register with Wood County totaling 36 registrations for the month.

Statewide, West Virginia registered 12,061 new businesses in the previous 12-month period, from November 1, 2020, to October 31, 2021. Summers County led all 55 counties with an 18.24% growth rate for the year. To review county-by-county growth, visit our Business Statistics Database.

BUSINESS & LICENSING SERVICES

All West Virginia Secretary of State offices are currently open to the public for in-person services by walk-in or appointment. Appointments can be made online or by phone to visit our Capitol office, the WV One Stop Business Center, or our regional offices in Clarksburg and Martinsburg.

Our office recently celebrated the one-year anniversary of the new online Enterprise Registration & Licensing System, which allows for 24-hour access to online services for registration and filings relating to Notaries, Charitable Organizations, Professional Fundraisers, Private Investigators, Marriage Celebrants, Athlete Agents, Scrap Metal Dealers, Trademarks and Apostilles.

Nearly all business filings may be completed online through the business portal at Business4WV.gov.

For immediate assistance, contact the Business & Licensing Division at 304-558-8000.

Comments / 0

