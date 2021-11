When you’re visiting Disney World, you’ll likely stumble upon at least one construction project whether it’s at your resort or in the parks. That’s because Disney is constantly refurbishing, refinishing, and reconstructing their attractions, shops, and more to keep them looking their best for guests. And, as more progress is being made at closed attractions like Mickey’s PhilharMagic, today we spotted some construction work on one of the most thrilling rides in Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

TRAVEL ・ 13 DAYS AGO