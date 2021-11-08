CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

Food Lion Unveils New, Improved Shopping Experience with $127 Million Investment in 87 Stores Across 6 States

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xgdIk_0cqALcws00

SALISBURY, NC (LOOTPRESS) – Food Lion has completed remodeling 87 stores across Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia, offering neighbors an expanded variety of new products and services and an easier shopping experience, all at the same everyday low prices. The list of 87 remodeled stores can be found here.

“We’re excited to welcome our neighbors in these towns and cities into their fresh, new Food Lion,” said Food Lion President Meg Ham. “Our associates can’t wait to show customers their newly remodeled store and have them experience the expanded variety and assortment of new products and services. All these changes were made with our neighbors in mind so they can nourish their families affordably and make life a little easier.”

To help celebrate the completion of the remodels, each store will offer fun and exciting random giveaways through the next week, ranging from reusable shopping bags to gift cards.

Among the changes customers will experience:

  • Expanded variety and assortment across all departments relevant to our customers in each store, including more locally sourced items.
  • More natural, gluten-free and organic items, including a larger selection of Nature’s Promise beef, pork, poultry, dairy, breakfast and children’s foods and other items. Nature’s Promise is Food Lion’s brand of affordable, wholesome and organic products made with no artificial flavors, preservatives or synthetic colors.
  • An expanded variety of local craft beer and limited reserve wines.
  • A greater selection of easy and affordable meals for families and a wider variety of grab-and-go items and pre-sliced deli meats and cheeses, which are sliced fresh daily and available for customers to pick up without waiting in line.
  • An abundant selection of fresh produce and meat backed by Food Lion’s double-your-money-back guarantee.
  • A more efficient checkout process, making it easier to get in, out, and on your way
  • New signage and groupings of like products, to make it easier to locate items faster.

By the end of this year, 23 of these remodeled stores will offer Food Lion To Go, Food Lion’s grocery pickup service. With the click of a button, Food Lion To Go allows customers to experience the same low prices and fresh food items while shopping online as they would in the store. Home delivery is also available in select areas which allows neighbors to have their Food Lion groceries delivered direct to their doorstep. Customers can visit shop.foodlion.com or the Food Lion To Go app to confirm availability and place orders.

Also, consistent with Food Lion’s focus on fighting hunger in its local communities through Food Lion Feeds, its hunger-relief initiative, the retailer donated $145,000 to local Feeding America® member food bank partners serving these communities to help meet unprecedented demand, including:

  • Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee (Nashville, TN) — $55,000
  • Chattanooga Food Bank (Chattanooga, TN) — $30,000
  • America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia (Savannah, GA) — $30,000
  • Golden Harvest Food Bank (Augusta, GA) — $30,000
  • MANNA Food Bank (Asheville, NC) — $30,000

“Our associates care deeply about nourishing their neighbors, and far too many of our neighbors are forced to make difficult choices between things like gas and groceries or dinner and rent,” Ham added. “Through Food Lion Feeds, we’re committed to eliminating those difficult choices many in our communities face. We’re proud to work with dedicated community partners every day that share our commitment to support our food-insecure neighbors in the towns and cities we serve.”

In addition to the significant donations to the five food bank partners serving these communities, each of these 87 newly remodeled stores is making a one-time donation of $500 to a feeding agency nearby. They will also receive regular food donations through Food Lion’s pioneering food rescue program, in which every Food Lion store donates food safe for human consumption to a local feeding agency before the food spoils. This is in addition to ongoing support these local organizations have received from Food Lion Feeds through other product, monetary, equipment and volunteer donations. A full list of organizations receiving these monetary and food donations can be found here.

Each of these 87 stores now recycles organic waste products, reflective of Food Lion’s commitment to sustainability. Additionally, the stores have received new recycling containers and associates have received additional training on sustainability efforts, all of which will ultimately lead to reduced waste being sent to area landfills. Due to energy-efficient equipment, technologies and procedures, 73 of these stores have received the ENERGY STAR certification from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Department of Energy. Food Lion is the only retailer in the country to receive the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award 20 consecutive years as a result of its organizational commitment to increase energy efficiency and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Comments / 0

Related
GreenMatters

Plant-Based Grocery Stores in the U.S., for a Fully Meat-Free Shopping Experience

These days, shopping for plant-based foods is far easier than it was 10 — or even five — years ago. But have you ever wished your food shopping experience could be totally meatless, to avoid even having to question if something is made with off-limits ingredients? Although it seems too good to be true, plant-based grocery stores totally exist in the U.S., which is why we've rounded up a few of our favorites across the country.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rogersville Review

Food Lion celebrates store makeover with Of One Accord food pantry gift

Food Lion 1497 in Church Hill unveils a complete store makeover just in time for the holidays says David Derrick, store manager. “We are celebrating our Grand Re-opening Nov. 3rd, with an act of gratefulness, by making a personal store donation to Emergency Services, our local food pantry for the Church Hill community with a gift of $500,” Derrick said. “Church Hill was chosen as one of 87 Food Lion stores who received store makeovers and will offer full shelves and special sale prices over the next couple of weeks.”
CHURCH HILL, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Virginia State
State
Tennessee State
allongeorgia.com

Food Lion Feeds and Customers to Help Provide More Than 4 Million Meals During Holiday Season

This year has presented challenges for many families, and as the Feeding America network of food banks continue to address the increase in need for food assistance, Food Lion Feeds is partnering with customers to help nourish neighbors facing hunger. On Nov. 10, Food Lion Feeds kicks off its annual “Holidays Without Hunger” campaign with a goal of providing more than 1 million food boxes to families in need, equaling more than four million meals.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
bizjournals

Dallas real estate investment services firm arranges $160 million for 6 shopping centers

Marcus & Millichap Capital Corporation has arranged more than $160 million in financing for six shopping centers across four states. Funding was provided by firms including JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and Happy State Bank, according to a news release. Marcus & Millichap Capital Corporation (MMCC)'s Senior Managing Directors in Capital Markets Todd McNeill and Sunny Sajnani arranged the financing.
RETAIL
gothenburgleader.com

Fresh Seasons Market unveils new convenient shopping methods

When the Peterson family opened Fresh Seasons Market, they had two primary objectives; to maintain the community relationships that have been established for three generations, and to combine that with a modern state-of-the-art shopping experience. The owners are pleased to announce the addition of new programs, integrating the latest technology, to accomplish that.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Waste#Fresh Food#Food Rescue#Food Drink#Food Lion Unveils New#Stores Across#Food Lion
Supermarket News

Cub Foods balances online, in-store shopping experiences

Cub Foods has revamped its online grocery ordering process to incorporate in-store shopping benefits. To that end, Stillwater, Minn.-based Cub said Wednesday it has enhanced the way pickup and delivery orders are handled to better meet customers’ needs throughout the entire transaction. The top change: Online shoppers now can use their MyCub rewards card to gain access to exclusive store promotions, preloaded savings and digital coupons on hundreds of products. They also can earn fuel reward points on all purchases for redemption at participating Holiday Stationstores gas/convenience locations.
STILLWATER, MN
Supermarket News

Food Lion wraps up $127 million store remodel project

Food Lion has completed a store remodeling initiative spanning 87 stores in six Southern states, for a total investment of $127 million. Salisbury, N.C.-based Food Lion, part of Ahold Delhaize USA, said Wednesday that the upgrades included 27 stores in Tennessee, 23 in Georgia, 20 in South Carolina, 11 in North Carolina, and three apiece in Kentucky and Virginia.
SALISBURY, NC
Shropshire Star

£3 for a food shop at new Telford grocery store

Families in Telford will be able to pick up their groceries for as little as £3 thanks to a new community grocery opening in a church. This week, the cost of the weekly shop will be plummeting for people across Telford with the opening of All Nations Community Grocery. Based...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
vegetablegrowersnews.com

Square Roots supplies all Whole Foods stores in New York and Michigan

Square Roots supplies all Whole Foods stores in New York and Michigan. Indoor farming company Square Roots now supplies all Whole Foods stores in New York and Michigan with their fresh herbs. Director of Communications John Kell said all 14 New York Whole Foods stores will carry Square Roots basil,...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Press

gorjana Set To Open Multiple New Retail Stores Across U.S.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- gorjana, the Laguna Beach-based jewelry brand, announces opening of several retail locations across the U.S. with the earliest opening on Saturday, November 6th in Manhattan Beach, CA. The Southern California jewelry designer known for its effortless and laid-back style continues an impressive retail...
RETAIL
Southern Digest

Campus Dining: Experience or New Dining Food Options

Southern University campus dining has found ways to make the dining hall experience more diverting. This semester they celebrated vegetarian day, Hispanic heritage month, and implemented fit Fridays. Campus dining has formed several interactive ways for the students to enjoy the dining facilities. “We plan to get some students to vote on a few different themed dining pop-ups to see what type of events they might like to see this semester as well,” stated Brandon Lindsey Marketing Manager at Southern University. There are currently about 100 active employees for dining services. That are prepared to actively serve the students. The Covid-19 protocols for the dining facilities are aligned with university policies for all campus dining faculty and staff.
EDUCATION
Gillian Sisley

Texas Customer Threw Hot Soup at Restaurant Manager

This is what it looks like when a product complaint is taken way too far. Just about every person has been part of a bad customer experience, whether on the customer or management side. That said, regardless of what happened, there's a wrong way and a right way to handle things.
Santa Maria Times

New Santa Maria Aldi grocery store opened for shopping Thursday | Photos

Santa Maria residents have a new supermarket to visit after an Aldi grocery store opened Thursday at the Enos Ranch West Development. Aldi will be the first retailer to open at the 7.8-acre project site on the northwest corner of South College Drive and Betteravia Road. Find out more about the development on SantaMariaTimes.com.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
959K+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy