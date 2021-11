A not guilty verdict was reached Thursday in the trial of a 47-year-old Waimea woman charged with the 2017 murder of a Waimea toddler. Chasity Alcosiba-McKenzie was indicted by a Kona grand jury in October 2019 in connection with the death of 3-year-old Fabian Garett-Garcia. She had pleaded not guilty to the single charge of second-degree murder, which is punishable by life in prison with the possibility of parole.

WAIMEA, HI ・ 10 DAYS AGO