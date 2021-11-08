CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spend Less and Feed More This Holiday Season at Dollar General Stores

By Tyler Barker
 7 days ago
(LOOTPRESS) – Cooking for family and friends around the holiday season can quickly get expensive. For the Thanksgiving holiday/overall holiday season, check out tips on how to feed a crowd by highlighting key items people might typically buy at a grocery store that they can find more inexpensively at Dollar General.

This holiday season, save time and money by shopping for ingredients to feed a crowd at Dollar General. Skip the grocery store lines and head to your local DG to pick up these key staples, for less. Even better? This dietitian-approved shopping guide provides better-for-you options to turn to this Fall.

Canned Fruits & Veggies

They’re inexpensive, have a long shelf life, and are a healthful ingredient to add to your holiday recipes; what’s not to like about canned fruits and vegetables?! Pro tip: Drain and rinse your canned produce in a strainer before use. While the flavor won’t go down the drain, excess sodium will.

  • Clover Valley Sliced Mushrooms add protein to your Thanksgiving casseroles.
  • Clover Valley Cut Green Beans are delicious with roasted almonds for a festive dish.
  • Good & Smart No Salt Added Whole Kernel Corn does the work for you by removing extra salt. Try it in this Broccoli & Corn Bake this holiday.
  • Clover Valley Mixed Vegetables always come in handy for adding veggies to just about any dish or serving as a quick side to your holiday meal.
  • Clover Valley Sweet Peas complement these Veggie-Stuffed Pork Chops ideal for holiday visitors.

Frozen Fruits & Veggies

Frozen produce is an excellent option to keep on hand! Because the produce is frozen after harvest, it has just as much nutrition as the fresh stuff. Choose these options for easily incorporating whole foods into your diet (that won’t break the bank!).

  • Frozen Cut Green Beans are delicious in this lightened up Green Bean Casserole.
  • Frozen Cut Broccoli makes for an easy addition to holiday-ready Roasted Broccoli Almondine.
  • Frozen Mixed Vegetables are extremely versatile: save space and dollars when purchasing a few bags versus buying a basket full of fresh veggies.
  • Frozen Broccoli, Cauliflower, Carrots are a great add-in to this warm and cozy Risotto.

Pantry Staples

Stock up on the following items now, and you’ll thank yourself later when holiday preparations are underway! These nutritious staples are key for your next feast… and DG has them for le$$!

  • Sub out the butter for this Clover Valley Extra Virgin Olive Oil – a better option for adding healthy fats to your cooking, like in this homemade Herb Salad Dressing!
  • Quick Oats serve as a healthful breading alternative for proteins, or sprinkle them atop this Pear & Apple Crisp.
  • Clover Valley Low-Sodium Chicken Broth is the pantry staple we all need…minus the extra salt.
  • Likewise, this Less Sodium Brown Gravy Mix helps to cut back on the sodium when served with that Thanksgiving turkey.
  • Clover Valley 100% Whole Wheat Bread is a great sub for adding whole grains and fiber to your holiday dishes (like that family stuffing recipe).
  • This may not be the first item you think about when planning your holiday shopping list…but Sweet Potato Baby Food is a must this time of year! Try it in this Sweet Potato Bake – a much lighter but equally delicious version of Sweet Potato Casserole.
  • On that note, also stock up on Butternut Squash Baby Food to add that Fall flavor to your holiday recipes like in this Mac and Cheese (perfect for feeding a crowd!).

Dried Fruits and Nuts

Dried fruit naturally sweetens your holiday dishes without all of the extra added sugar. Just be sure to select options that contain less or no added sugar, as marked by DG’s “Better For You” logo. Nuts are essential for your baking and cooking (not to mention a delicious way to add protein and fiber to your diet), and DG has a diverse selection!

  • Clover Valley California Raisins are perfect for your favorite bread pudding recipe!
  • This Nuts and Cranberry Blend includes many seasonal favorites – like pumpkin seeds and cranberries – sure to please your holiday company as a snack before the main event.
  • Clover Valley Chopped Walnut Pieces are an essential nut to have on hand for your holiday dishes.
  • Clover Valley Pecan Halves are superb toasted and sprinkled atop your salad of choice.
  • Good & Smart Shelled Pistachios add a delightful crunch to this Breakaway Brownie Brittle holiday favorite.


