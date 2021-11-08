CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Tragedy at Travis Scott Astroworld concert in Houston

kusi.com
 7 days ago

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Friday, Nov. 5th, seven people died and 13...

www.kusi.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Judge dismisses weapons charge in Kyle Rittenhouse trial before closing arguments

A Wisconsin prosecutor on Monday called Kyle Rittenhouse a gunman with no “honor” or “legal authority” to kill two men during protests last year in Kenosha. In closing arguments to jurors, Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger challenged Rittenhouse’s claim of self-defense when he gunned down Anthony Huber, 26, and Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, on Aug. 25 last year.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

Trump ally Bannon taken into custody on contempt charges

WASHINGTON (AP) — Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, surrendered to federal authorities on Monday to face contempt charges after defying a subpoena from a House committee investigating January’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Bannon was taken into custody Monday morning and is expected to appear...
POTUS
The Hill

O'Rourke launches bid for Texas governor

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) announced Monday that he intends to run for governor of the Lone Star State, setting up a heavyweight challenge to Gov. Greg Abbott (R). O’Rourke, who also ran for Senate in 2018 and for president last year, made the announcement in a fundraising email to supporters, where he touted himself as a unity candidate and railed against “fringe policies and incompetence that we see in Texas today.”
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
CBS News

"Sesame Street" debuts Ji-Young, its first Asian American muppet

What's in a name? Well, for Ji-Young, the newest muppet resident of "Sesame Street," her name is a sign she was meant to live there. "So, in Korean traditionally the two syllables they each mean something different and Ji means, like, smart or wise. And Young means, like, brave or courageous and strong," Ji-Young explained during a recent interview. "But we were looking it up and guess what? Ji also means sesame."
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Scott
ABC News

Queen Elizabeth misses Remembrance Sunday Service due to sprained back

Queen Elizabeth II canceled a planned public appearance Sunday after spraining her back. In a statement, Buckingham Palace said the queen "has decided this morning with great regret that she will not be able to attend today's Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph." It said she was "disappointed that she...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy