Tragedy at Travis Scott Astroworld concert in Houston

A Wisconsin prosecutor on Monday called Kyle Rittenhouse a gunman with no “honor” or “legal authority” to kill two men during protests last year in Kenosha. In closing arguments to jurors, Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger challenged Rittenhouse’s claim of self-defense when he gunned down Anthony Huber, 26, and Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, on Aug. 25 last year.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, surrendered to federal authorities on Monday to face contempt charges after defying a subpoena from a House committee investigating January’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Bannon was taken into custody Monday morning and is expected to appear...
Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) announced Monday that he intends to run for governor of the Lone Star State, setting up a heavyweight challenge to Gov. Greg Abbott (R). O’Rourke, who also ran for Senate in 2018 and for president last year, made the announcement in a fundraising email to supporters, where he touted himself as a unity candidate and railed against “fringe policies and incompetence that we see in Texas today.”
Sen. Patrick Leahy, the veteran Democratic lawmaker who told reporters Monday he will not seek re-election in Vermont, holds impressive distinctions. He is the longest-serving sitting U.S. senator. He is third in the line of succession to the presidency. He is also the only member of the U.S. Senate to...
BANGKOK (AP) — American journalist Danny Fenster, who spent nearly six months in jail in military-ruled Myanmar and was facing a sentence of 11 years of hard labor, was freed Monday and is on his way home. Fenster was handed over to former U.S. diplomat Bill Richardson, who helped negotiate...
TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese princess who gave up her royal status to marry her commoner college sweetheart arrived in New York on Sunday, as the couple pursued happiness as newlyweds and left behind a nation that has criticized their romance. The departure of Mako Komuro, the former Princess Mako,...
(CNN) — The 9-year-old boy who was injured at the Astroworld Festival died Sunday, according to family attorney Ben Crump. The death toll from the chaotic concert now stands at 10. Funeral services for some of the victims began over the weekend as dozens of lawsuits have been filed over the tragedy.
What's in a name? Well, for Ji-Young, the newest muppet resident of "Sesame Street," her name is a sign she was meant to live there. "So, in Korean traditionally the two syllables they each mean something different and Ji means, like, smart or wise. And Young means, like, brave or courageous and strong," Ji-Young explained during a recent interview. "But we were looking it up and guess what? Ji also means sesame."
Queen Elizabeth II canceled a planned public appearance Sunday after spraining her back. In a statement, Buckingham Palace said the queen "has decided this morning with great regret that she will not be able to attend today's Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph." It said she was "disappointed that she...
BERLIN (AP) — Austria took what its leader called the “dramatic” step Monday of implementing a nationwide lockdown for unvaccinated people who haven’t recently had COVID-19, perhaps the most drastic of a string of measures being taken by European governments to get a massive regional resurgence of the virus under control.
Comments / 0