GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Detroit Red Wings on Sunday reassigned center Joe Veleno to the Grand Rapids Griffins. The third-year pro skated in four games for Detroit last week, totaling two points (1-1—2) and four penalty minutes. Before being recalled to the Red Wings on Oct. 30, the Kirkland, Quebec, native appeared in five games with Grand Rapids to start the year and registered three goals, including two on the power play which is tied for 13th in the AHL.

NHL ・ 8 DAYS AGO