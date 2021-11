[Warning: The following contains spoilers for the mid-credits and end-credit scenes of Eternals. Read at your own risk!]. Every comic book movie fan knows to stay seated for a mid-credit sequence and an end credit scene at the end of a Marvel, and Eternals delivered two huge developments. The first is the appearance of Starfox aka Eros, Thanos' mischievous brother and an Eternal. If you've been on Twitter or Starfox's Wikipedia page then you already know that the character is being played by none other than Harry Styles. He appears to the Eternals after Sersi (Gemma Chan), Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry), and Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani) are scooped up by their overlord to await judgment for interrupting Earth's apocalypse to help the rest of the team get their friends back.

COMICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO