As always, it’s important to caveat that we’re just getting little drip-drips from the negotiations taking place between the players and the owners regarding MLB’s soon-to-expire Collective Bargaining Agreement. Moreover, we’re getting SOME HUMAN’s take on what has been presented, which is then shared with a reporter (or another person and then the reporter), which is then written down in an article. I have no doubt the reporters are doing their best, but as we have seen with past negotiations: sometimes a lot of context is lost along that chain.

MLB ・ 3 DAYS AGO