Omar Apollo ft. Kali Uchis, 'Bad Life'

By Cat Sposato
 7 days ago

"That's a bad life / a bad life that you're living," sings Omar Apollo in the chorus of this new collaboration with Kali Uchis. This dreamy track feels like something out of a Disney princess film — the...

2dopeboyz.com

Apollo Brown & Stalley – “No Monsters”

Following projects with Raheem DeVaughn and Che Noir, Apollo Brown ill connect with Stalley for their collaborative project Blacklight. Produced in its entirety by Apollo, the project will include appearances from Joell Ortiz, Skyzoo, and Omari Hardwick and will arrive November 19. After sharing the first offering, “Humble Wins,” the...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Watch Silk Sonic’s Video for New Song “Smokin Out the Window”

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak have shared another new song from their forthcoming Silk Sonic debut An Evening with Silk Sonic. “Smokin Out the Window” arrives with a retro music video, directed by Mars and John Esparza. Check it out below. Mars and .Paak announced their Silk Sonic collaboration in...
MUSIC
boisestatepublicradio.org

Camp Cope, 'Blue'

When Camp Cope released How to Socialise & Make Friends in 2018, the Australian trio earned a reputation for its fearless, minimalist punk and takedowns of music industry sexism and skewed power dynamics. But beyond the bombast, in the band's quieter moments, singer Georgia Maq's honest introspection feels just as powerful. "Blue," the band's first new song in three years, is a midtempo reflection on the struggle of loving someone through the fog of depression. Singing over a winding bassline and layered harmonies, Maq sounds not resigned but undeterred: "I put down your pain / but I'll pick it up again," she sings, "It's all blue / that's why I fit in with you."
MUSIC
boisestatepublicradio.org

Mitski, 'The Only Heartbreaker'

It's been said that self-awareness is the first step toward personal growth, but no one mentions how undertaking said step invites unshakeable pain, a type you can't move past. Mitski, however, revels in being a guilty party. Her latest single "The Only Heartbreaker," co-written with Semisonic's Dan Wilson and released today alongside an announcement of her forthcoming sixth studio album, Laurel Hell, enlists an '80s sound in classic "Take On Me"-style that emphasizes the histrionics of intentionally sabotaging something or someone. Simple in its attempt to process the dreadful stomach-pit feeling of being the only passionate one in a relationship — even if it means knowingly invoking pain — "The Only Heartbreaker" succeeds in its sing(or scream at the top of your lungs)-along potential and aching honesty.
ENTERTAINMENT
boisestatepublicradio.org

The Goodbye Party, 'Magnolia'

For the first minute of "Magnolia" all you hear is Michael Cantor's voice, overdubbed using a harmonizer, the same effect used on the one Imogen Heap song that makes everyone cry. Cantor, who records as The Goodbye Party, is usually surrounded by peppy-yet-mopey indie rock, but on the 20-minute Stray Sparks EP he weaves ambient experiments into lowercase songs that recall the quirkier back half of the Smashing Pumpkins' Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness. "Magnolia," with its pitch-shifted harmony, lays bare the winsome sadness of Cantor's sweet voice as "love rewinds itself." Then, like the pink and white flowers that bloom from magnolia trees, shimmering synths spring into high-definition, reflecting the awe of a new day.
MUSIC
boisestatepublicradio.org

Merlyn Wood & CONNIE, 'S.Y.K.'

When you speak of Brockhampton these days, it usually comes with an "Oh, man, remember when..." thinking back to their apex, as GOLF-wearing Gen Zers everywhere folded into the mania. Despite the hip-hop group still releasing music, they have begun to pursue outside avenues of expression, with each member having an archetype to draw on.
MUSIC
boisestatepublicradio.org

World Cafe 30th Anniversary Playlist: 1995

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of World Cafe, we're looking back and posting playlists from each year of the show. As music has evolved over the years, so have our playlists, which have grown to reflect a much wider range of music than when we first set out. It was...
MUSIC
boisestatepublicradio.org

Westside Gunn and Conductor Williams are perfecting rap's most refined aesthetic

Don't see this video? Click here. Westside Gunn may be a connoisseur of many things — art, fashion, champagne, even pro wrestling — but picking beats is where the man truly earns his self-anointed nickname, the Flygod. Simply put, his ears are impeccable. And when he stumbled across video of a producer named Conductor Williams demo'ing beats on his IG page a couple of years back, he knew he'd struck gold. What Gunn heard struck him differently than the grimy sound he'd made synonymous with Griselda Records. This was symphonic but soulful. Gunn was sold.
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

‘Sing 2’ Review: Illumination Delivers an Ingratiating Encore to Its Hit Singing-Animal Toon

Buster Moon has a dream: to be the most successful koala in showbiz. In “Sing,” he managed to salvage the run-down venue where his musical theater ambitions might thrive, much to the delight of family audiences. Now, in that toon’s jam-packed “let’s put on a show” sequel, Buster Moon and his menagerie of pigs, primates and other crooning critters head to Redshore City — the Las Vegas-like entertainment capital of their parallel universe, which is basically human in every way except for the fact that there are no humans to be found in it — to launch a massive song-and-dance...
MOVIES
Variety

Kanye West Drops ‘Donda’ Deluxe Edition With Bonus Tracks Featuring Andre 3000, Young Thug, More

As expected, Kanye West has released a deluxe version of his most recent album, “Donda,” that features more than 20 extra minutes of previously unreleased tracks and alternate versions, including “Life Of The Party” featuring Andre 3000, “Up From The Ashes,” “Never Abandon Your Family,” “Keep My Spirit Alive Pt. 2,” “Remote Control 2” with Young Thug and a new feature from Kid Cudi, and more. The new edition, which dropped on Sunday night, expands the already long album past the two-hour mark; it’s now 2:11. Of course, there’s much more music where that came from: West publicly previewed the album four times before its release: Once at an invite-only...
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

More 2021 Kendrick Lamar Bars To Surface On Terrace Martin's 'Drones' Album

Kendrick Lamar fans are still eagerly awaiting a follow-up to 2017’s Pulitzer Prize-winning album DAMN., which is rumored to arrive before the year is up. But they’ll only have to wait a few more days to at least hear some fresh bars from the coveted MC. On Friday (November 5), producer/composer Terrace Martin plans to release his new concept album Drones featuring contributions from Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, D Smoke, Ty Dolla $ign, YG, Hit-Boy and more.
MUSIC
NME

Paul McCartney says his parents were “the original inspiration” for his Beatles and solo music

He said that although there had been “so many” influences on his songwriting, his parents had the largest impact. Speaking at an exhibition of memorabilia from his own collection at the British Library in London via BBC News, in connection with his career-spanning biography, The Lyrics, he said: “Thinking about songs that I’ve written at every stage of my career, I came to realise that my parents, Jim and Mary McCartney, were the original inspiration for so much that I’ve written.
MUSIC
News 8 KFMB

New Music Releases November 12: Taylor Swift, Silk Sonic, Beyoncé, Luke Combs and More!

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes. Taylor Swift took everyone back to 2012 with the re-release of her mega-hit album, Red. "Taylor's Version" includes re-recorded tracks, bonus songs from the vault and new collabs with Phoebe Bridgers, Ed Sheeran, Chris Stapleton and more. Plus, in case you weren't already so in your feelings you couldn't see over your scarf, Swift directed a short film accompaniment for the highly anticipated 10-minute version of her heartfelt breakup track, "All Too Well," which will be released on Friday night.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Watch Kendrick Lamar Perform Section.80 Deep Cuts At Day N Vegas

Kendrick Lamar played his only show of the year last night, headlining the Day N Vegas festival in Las Vegas. He celebrated the 10th anniversary of his debut album Section.80 by performing deep cuts like “Fuck Your Ethnicity,” “A.D.H.D.,” “HiiiPower,” “Hol’ Up,” “Chapter Ten,” and “Ronald Reagan Era (His Evils).” After that, he ran through a career-spanning set of his hits from every album in chronological order, eventually bringing his cousin Baby Keem out to do their recent collaborations “Family Ties” and “Range Brothers.” Watch some clips from his set below.
LAS VEGAS, NV
InsideHook

Paul McCartney Explains Why None of the Other Beatles Played on “Yesterday”

By now, the origins of the Beatles classic “Yesterday” are the stuff of legend: the melody famously came to Paul McCartney in a dream, and he used dummy lyrics and the placeholder title “Scrambled Eggs” for it until he got the words right. But McCartney’s new book The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present (out Nov. 2) delves deeper into the story behind the hit song, and the former Beatle recently shared an excerpt from the book on a radio broadcast explaining why the song is essentially a solo track.
MUSIC
The Independent

The 15 worst albums by classic bands, from Led Zeppelin to Queen

Rock’n’roll musicians have a habit of thinking of themselves like secular gods, but the truth is they’re not infallible. No matter how successful a band may or may not have been in the past, there’s never any guarantee their next record will live up to the heights they’ve previously scaled. Sometimes, everything that once went right just all goes wrong.There are often extenuating circumstances, of course. Band members may leave due to death, drugs or just good old-fashioned “musical differences”, or an ambitious new direction may turn out to be more like a swerve into oncoming traffic.Whatever the cause, the...
MUSIC

