South Bend, IN

Potential Rematch For Notre Dame In Latest Bowl Projections

By Bryan Driskell
 7 days ago
Week ten of the college football season was wild, and it shook up the postseason projections for Notre Dame and the rest of the college football world.

There are some very intriguing projections for Notre Dame's possible bowl matchup as we get closer and closer to those decisions being made. Wake Forest (8-1) in the Peach Bowl remains the trendy pick, and its who Mark Schlabach (ESPN), Brett McMurphy (ESPN) and 247Sports all project Notre Dame to face.

Collegefootballnews.com projected Notre Dame to the Peach Bowl as well, but in this instance the opponent would be Michigan State (8-1).

Notre Dame has a 4-0 all-time record against Wake Forest, with all four games coming during the Brian Kelly tenure. The two teams last played in 2018, a game the Irish won 56-27.

Notre Dame has a 47-29-1 all-time record against Michigan State and 4-2 against the Spartans during Kelly's time in South Bend. The Irish beat Michigan State 38-18 the last time these two teams met.

There are three other projections of Notre Dame to the Fiesta Bowl, and those matchups are far more intriguing.

Athlon Sports projects Notre Dame to take on Texas A&M (7-2) while CBS Sports has the Irish projected to face Pittsburgh (7-2).

Notre Dame holds a 3-2 all-time advantage over Texas A&M, with three of those games being played in the College Bowl. Notre Dame won the last two bowl matchups against Texas A&M (28-3 in the 1993 game and 24-21 in the 1994 game).

The Irish hold a 49-21-1 all-time record against Pittsburgh, which includes 6-1 during Kelly's tenure. Notre Dame beat Pittsburgh 45-3 last season.

Kyle Bonagura (ESPN) has the most intriguing matchup. He projects Notre Dame to get a rematch opportunity against Cincinnati in the Fiesta Bowl. That would be a bit surprising, as bowl games try to avoid rematches, but it would certainly be an attractive matchup and storyline.

Cincinnati, of course, beat Notre Dame 24-13 in an Oct. 2 matchup in South Bend.

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

IrishBreakdown is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Notre Dame athletics

