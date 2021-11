Three quick thoughts from Nebraska’s 82-67 exhibition win over Colorado on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. — Sunday’s game was a better look at where things stand for Nebraska heading into the start of the season, and its a bit remarkable to see how different Nebraska’s offense looks with more perimeter threats on the floor for the Big Red. Nebraska went 12-for-27 from the 3-point line in the contest with six players hitting 3-pointers. Special notice should be given for CJ Wilcher, who went 3-for-5 from distance off the bench for the Big Red, finishing with 11 points. Wilcher, who started against Peru State, also made several key plays on defense in his time on the floor.

