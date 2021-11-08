CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston Texans’ Tyrod Taylor Says Team Praying For Astroworld Victims

By TMZ
 7 days ago

Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor said his team is sending their thoughts and prayers to those affected by the chaos at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival on Friday … saying the incident is...

numberfire.com

Tyrod Taylor named Texans Week 9 starter versus Dolphins

Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor will start Week 9 against the Miami Dolphins, head coach David Culley announced. Taylor will replace Davis Mills under center as he returns to game action for the first time since injuring his hamstring in Week 2. The switch should be a significant upgrade for Brandin Cooks and the entire offense. Taylor completed 21-of-33 passes for 291 yards and 2 touchdowns, and added 40 rushing yards, in the opener.
NFL
Travis Scott
Palm Beach Interactive

The Dolphins get a weird one! Watch Texans QB Tyrod Taylor flutter an interception to Jerome Baker

The Miami Dolphins have committed some of the most bizarre turnovers of the NFL season in recent weeks. Sunday against the Houston Texans, they finally got one in their favor. With less than a minute to go in the first half, Tyrod Taylor rolled out to the sideline looking for a receiver downfield. As he was about to head out of bounds, Taylor casually flipped the ball down the field to avoid losing yards on the play.
NFL
107 JAMZ

NFL Kicker Does the Unthinkable – Fans Cannot Believe Their Eyes

I cannot imagine the pressure an NFL kicker must be under every time he steps out onto the field of play. Not only do you have the pressure of completing the kick for the thousands of screaming fans in the stands but for an NFL kicker, there is more. He will have to face his much larger teammates if he misses.
NFL
FanSided

Odell Beckham already threatening new team he hasn’t joined yet

Odell Beckham, Jr. is still officially on the Cleveland Browns but is already threatening any team that might consider adding him when he’s waived on Monday. In a classic case of someone proving they still don’t realize they were the issue, Odell Beckham, Jr. is already threatening his newest potential team. And the best part is, he’s still not even officially gone from the Cleveland Browns roster.
NFL
93.7 The Fan

Cris Collinsworth kept making puzzling remarks during last night's game

Once upon a time, Cris Collinsworth was maybe the best analyst in the NFL. His detailed breakdowns of schemes were a welcome respite from the cliches that usually permeate throughout NFL telecasts, and it’s apparent he prepared for every broadcast. But just like players, broadcasters have their primes, too. Collinsworth...
NFL
FanSided

Was former Carolina Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater right all along?

Teddy Bridgewater received criticism for his comments about the coaching staff, but was the former Carolina Panthers quarterback right all along?. Things didn’t turn out as expected for Teddy Bridgewater with the Carolina Panthers. The quarterback went through some real complications in 2020 – especially down the stretch – which caused the organization to move on from the player after just one season and go with Sam Darnold instead.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Cam Newton’s Ex-Teammate Sends Blunt Message

Since being released by the New England Patriots at the end of training camp, quarterback Cam Newton has not been signed by another team. Newton remains on the open market, and his former Carolina Panthers teammate Tre Boston thinks that’s a problem. Boston stuck up for Newton on Twitter today, after an incredibly successful weekend for backup quarterbacks in the NFL.
NFL
The Spun

Former Patriots Star Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charges

Former New England Patriots defensive back Patrick Chung was arrested yesterday on multiple charges, according to a new report. Chung was charged with assault and battery on a family/household member and vandalizing property, per Jeff Howe of The Athletic. The three-time Super Bowl champion will reportedly be arraigned today in...
QUINCY, MA
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Uses 2 Words To Describe Aaron Rodgers

We can now add Stephen A. Smith to the list of sports analysts who aren’t happy with Aaron Rodgers after last week’s fiasco. Rodgers went onto Pat McAfee’s show on Friday after he tested positive for COVID-19 to explain why he’s not vaccinated which caused a huge uproar on social media.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Devastating Chase Young News

Washington Football Team star defensive lineman Chase Young suffered an injury in the first half of Sunday afternoon’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Young, a top pick out of Ohio State, has been one of the top defensive linemen in the league. Unfortunately, he could be on the verge of missing some major time.
NFL
tdalabamamag.com

Nick Saban assesses Bill O’Brien after nine games as Alabama’s OC: “I think he’s done a good job.”

Alabama fans have targeted him for criticism, but Nick Saban has no problems with Bill O’Brien. He assessed Alabama’s first-year offensive coordinator on Thursday. Despite having its lowest scoring output of the season against LSU, Saban likes what O’Brien is doing offensively. Before the matchup with the Tigers, the Crimson Tide scored 40+ points versus Miami, Mercer, Southern Mississippi, Mississippi (Ole Miss), Mississippi State, and Tennessee. Alabama is fourth in the nation and first in the Southeastern Conference for scoring offense, averaging 43 points per game. Bryce Young is leading the Heisman race as a first-year starting quarterback. Jameson Williams and John Metchie are in the running for the Biletnikoff Award. During his radio show, “Hey Coach,” Coach Saban did not put the blame squarely on O’Brien for the offensive showing.
ALABAMA STATE

