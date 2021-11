Kyle Shanahan has long been linked to current Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins. The 49ers' coach served as the Washington Football Team's offensive coordinator from 2010-2013 while working for his father, Mike, who was the head coach over that same span. Kyle hand-picked Cousins in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL Draft, which was a particularly notable selection considering Washington had used its first-round pick on another quarterback, Robert Griffin III.

