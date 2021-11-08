CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

The best Christmas books for children - perfect stories to read to kids of all ages this festive season

By Katrina Conaglen
Sunderland Echo
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement. can feel even more magical during the festive season. That’s why some of the best-loved children’s authors have penned tales especially to be enjoyed...

www.sunderlandecho.com

romper.com

Get In The Holiday Spirit With These Christmas Books For Kids

Traditions are a big part of celebrating Christmas, and for some, that means reading their favorite holiday books. It’s an easy tradition to pass on to your kids, too, because are so many fantastic Christmas books for kids that you can read as a family with some mugs of hot cocoa and fresh cookies. It sounds like a pretty good time, doesn’t it?
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Dear parents of young kids: do you live-edit bad children’s books as you’re reading them?

I’m not sure if non-writer/editor parents do this, but back when I used to read to my kid, at least half the time I’d live-edit the text as I went, hacking out redundant clauses, tweaking awkward rhymes, and very occasionally reframing particularly retrograde viewpoints (classism, racism, misogyny oh my!). Look, there’s a lot of bad writing in otherwise engaging books for the under-five set, and when you’re editing all day, it’s hard not to bring that impulse home with you.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Shropshire Star

Top ten Christmas movies to enjoy this festive season

Sometimes there's nothing better than settling in with a roaring fire, a cup of cocoa and a cracking Christmas movie. There are plenty of festive flicks to choose from and here we've put together a selection of what we think are some of the finest, and those we'll be tuning into as we deck the halls!
MOVIES
verywellfamily.com

Best Book Subscriptions for Kids

A book subscription for kids provides kids (and their families) with new books at regular intervals, often focusing on specific themes. Typically, these boxes include multiple items, whether that means several books per box or bonus goodies along with the month’s book pick, all designed to support an ongoing and interactive love for reading.
KIDS
Person
Roald Dahl
Person
Tom Fletcher
Person
Enid Blyton
New York Post

The 25 best audible books to read this winter

When the weather is chilly and you’re all decked out in a cashmere sweater with your dry skin regimen underway, there’s no excuse not to read. On Audible, it’s never been easier to curl up on the couch with your next favorite book and a comfy blanket. With favorite titles — hint hint, check out Reese Witherspoon’s Book Club — you’ll soon make it your daily mission to read every night before bed.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Christmas ideas from Hype for a fashionable festive season

Christmas is back in full force and we have a lot of making up to do after lacklustre festivities last year. But before that ignites a wave of gifting-related panic, Hype has got you covered with its array of warm winter wares that ensure no matter their aesthetic, there’s a cocoon-like coat to match.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Macomb Daily

Kids Read: Thanksgiving books for kids that tell more of the story

As the Head Librarian in Youth Services, Jordan Wright develops the collection of nonfiction materials for young readers. Beyond his knack for curating a breadth of resources that enlighten about real-world events and iconic figures from our past, Wright also has a deep personal appreciation for history, as well as the ways in which societies around the world have developed through the centuries.
FERNDALE, MI
insitebrazosvalley.com

The Spirit of Reading: Books from Birth teams with Angel Tree to ensure Brazos Valley children receive books this holiday

This holiday season, some lucky Brazos Valley children will be surprised with an extra present to unwrap, in addition to those from their wish list — a gift that can make a difference. Books from Birth, a Hearne-based nonprofit, is teaming up with the Salvation Army Bryan/College Station’s Angel Tree program to ensure every child gets something to read, in addition to something they want and something to wear. “To get a new book in the hands of every child — the blessing of that is just immeasurable,” says Andrea Israel, commanding officer for the Salvation Army Bryan/College Station. Donors do not necessarily think of purchasing books for the children unless it is not specifically requested, she says.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
redmondspokesman.com

Bookshelf: Best of Book Award Season

It’s book award season and that means you can pick out a whole host of interesting books to read by review award long lists, short lists and finally the winners after all the debating, reading and pondering are completed. This month we are exploring two recent long and short listed...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Disney
Park Rapids Enterprise

HOOKED ON BOOKS: Kids’ contests make reading magic

I once knew someone who competed on a reality TV show. Her experience put a big charge into the whole community. It also showed me there’s something about an elite competition that really sparks the imagination. Perhaps that’s why so many fun books for young readers explore that idea. In...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Bon Appétit

The Best Food Ornaments for a Deliciously Festive Christmas Tree

All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When in doubt, get them an ornament. That’s my motto, at least, when I’ve scoured every gift guide on the internet and still feel stumped. Finding the best gift for everyone in your life is hard, especially when it’s for the pickiest person in your family or the office Secret Santa you’ve only met on Zoom. But after years of gift exchanges, I’ve learned that ornaments often satisfy—especially food ornaments, which require little to no knowledge about your intended recipient. Don’t know whether your sister’s new girlfriend is a reader or if she’s allergic to scented candles? Doesn’t matter—everyone likes burritos, and she can hang one on her tree right next to Rudolph.
FOOD & DRINKS
News Channel 34

Best gifts for 6-year-olds

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which gifts for 6-year-olds are best? Christmas will be here before you know it, and some kids probably already have a wishlist full of items they’ve seen on TV or played with at their friend’s houses. Now comes the hard part — deciding what are appropriate […]
KIDS
strategy+business

Best Business Books 2021: Read all about it

In recent years, there’s been a tendency to view books—those hefty stacks of paper, imprinted with ink—as a means of escape from a world that is, in the words of Wordsworth, too much with us. Curl up with a good book beside a roaring fire and forget, for a moment, the storms swirling outside. But for the people who write books, and for the large (and still growing) industry that supports their production, distribution, and sale, it’s exactly the opposite. In all the forms they take—carefully constructed narratives, finely wrought arguments, lengthy essays and rants, case study–driven instruction manuals—books are in fact a tool and invitation for greater engagement in the world. They have evolved into products that can be easily transported, stored, and consumed—in print, yes, but also in tiny pixels on a phone or on a tablet, or in waves of sound. Books invite us to lean in more deeply to a subject or a story, to grapple and engage with the maelstrom of facts, events, and trends that are altering our world. In this, our 21st edition of Best Business Books, our stalwart crew of reviewers have distilled recommendations guaranteed not only to pique your interest and pass the time, but to make you a better leader, coworker, and trendsurfer.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
heraldsun.com

Best books of 2021 for kids, young adults and families tell stories about ourselves

For decades, Chapel Hill-based children’s book reviewer Susie Wilde has read thousands and thousands of books — for babies, children, young readers and adults. And at the end of each year, after going through an estimated 5,000 books, she names her favorites in a showcase known as the Wilde Awards, a presentation that allows Wilde to celebrate the literature put out into the world with her playful, upbeat vibe.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
bookriot.com

10 Books You Should Read If You Enjoyed The Goosebumps Series As A Kid

Launched in 2019, Nightfire, the new horror imprint from Tor, encompasses the breadth of horror, from short story collections to novellas and novels, from standalone works to series, from dark fantasy to the supernatural, from originals to reprints of lost modern classics. Nightfire’s novels are now appearing on shelves in bookstores and libraries near you. Do you dare stretch the spines on these terrifying titles this autumn?
BOOKS & LITERATURE

