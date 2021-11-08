CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wicked Fans Petition Against James Corden Possibly Being Cast In The Movie, And There’s A Ton Of Signatures

By Rachel Romean
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

British actor James Corden has made a name for himself across the pond with a series of appearances in musical film adaptations. Despite his frequent casting, many theatre fans are not happy with his continued involvement in some of their favorite musicals. After the Wicked movie finally announced its leads, many...

KRDO

Petition started to keep James Corden out of ‘Wicked’

James Corden has appeared in some film adaptations of hit Broadway musicals like “Cats” and “Into The Woods.” And that could be part of the problem. In the bit of a wicked move, a petition has been started to keep the late-night host out of the cast of the eagerly awaited film adaptation of “Wicked.”
MOVIES
Showbiz411

“Wicked” Thing: 8,400 People Have Signed a Petition to Keep James Corden Out of Movie of Broadway Hit

Now 8,400 people have signed a petition to keep late night talk show host and erstwhile theater star James Corden from appearing in the movie version of “Wicked.”. You may have heard on Friday that Tony winner and Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo and pop star Ariana Grande have signed on stars of the “Wicked” movie. I’ve no doubt that somehow their theatrical predecessors, Kristen Chenoweth and Idina Menzel, will at least make cameos.
MOVIES
HuffingtonPost

'Wicked' Movie Casts Dream Duo Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande As Oz's Rival Witches

The movie adaptation of Broadway’s “Wicked” has finally found its rival witches. Variety reported Thursday that Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande are set to star in the long-gestating musical film, which will be directed by Jon M. Chu. Grande will play Glinda the Good Witch, while Erivo will defy gravity as Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

The Wicked Movie Musical Has Cast Its Two Leads, So It's Time To Get Excited

Hollywood has been trying to make a movie version of Wicked for a crazy long time. The Broadway show premiered back in 2003, and there have been efforts pretty much ever since to bring it to the big screen – but all attempts have failed. Well, now fans can start to get legitimately excited, as it seems that the latest incarnation is actually going to make it into the production phase. What provides this confidence? The fact that Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo have been officially cast to play Galinda and Elphaba in the production.
MOVIES
Ariana Grande
Cynthia Erivo
James Corden
Indy100

Twitter is loving the drama after Taylor Swift appears to make fresh digs at Jake Gyllenhaal on new Red album

Taylor Swift re-released her hit album Red on Friday, and now her loyal fans are dragging actor Jake Gyllenhaal over his past relationship with the singer-songwriter that is the supposed subject of multiple songs on the album.Red (Taylor’s Version) features popular songs such as I Knew You Were Trouble, Red and 22 and brand new tracks such as a revamped ten-minute version of track All Too Well.All Too Well, which was originally released in 2012, is beloved by Swift fans and reportedly about her brief relationship with Gyllenhaal around ten years ago. The pair dated for just three months...
CELEBRITIES
metaflix.com

Fans Petition To Keep James Corden Out Of Yet Another Musical Adaptation

Man, people really hate James Corden. To be fair, he keeps popping up in these sub-par musical adaptations for no reason. If you watched either the “Cats” movie or his appearance in “The Prom,” then congrats, you are the only person to have watched both movies. Everyone else must have seen James Corden was in it and decided it was probably crap.
CELEBRITIES
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Some Fans Don’t Want To See James Corden in ‘Wicked’

James Corden has appeared in a few Broadway film adaptions, and fans have seen enough! After his uncelebrated appearances in Cats and Into the Woods, fans are hoping they won’t have to see him in Wicked. Following the news that Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are set to star in...
MOVIES
Elite Daily

Ariana's Reaction To Getting Cast As Glinda In The Wicked Movie Is So Sweet

The Wicked movie has officially found its two leading stars! Award-winning actress Cynthia Erivo will take on the role of Elphaba, while Ariana Grande will portray Glinda. Fans need to see Ariana Grande's emotional reaction to her Wicked casting because it was so sweet. The movie, an adaptation of the...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Wicked Director Jon M. Chu Shares Ariana Grande And Cynthia Erivo’s Emotional Reactions To Being Cast

2021 has been a good year for movie musicals, as a number of film adaptations have been released including Dear Evan Hansen, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, and In the Heights. The latter project was helmed by Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu, who is also the filmmaker behind the upcoming Wicked movie. And Chu recently shared Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s emotional reactions to being cast as Glinda and Elphaba respectively.
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

Petition Seeks No Corden In “Wicked”

Over 55,000 people have signed an online petition created by a ‘concerned’ fan which asks British stage actor turned U.S. talk show host James Corden to not be cast in the film adaptation of the hit musical “Wicked”. On the big screen Corden has quickly racked up a filmography that...
MOVIES
buckinghamshirelive.com

Furious Wicked fans call for James Corden to be ‘kept away’ from upcoming movie

Buckinghamshire-raised star James Corden has found his way into the musical zeitgeist as of late, starring in the likes of Cinderella, The Prom and the much-derided Cats. But not everyone is happy to have the Hazlemere-raised TV host and actor singing and dancing on their screens. James Corden, who went...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Petition to Stop James Corden Appearing in Another Musical Goes Viral

Cinderella (2021). Into the Woods (2014). Cats (2019). The Prom (2020). All movie adaptions of fan-favorite musicals, with stellar casts and eagerly-awaited releases. And what do they all have in common? Each musical film stars James Corden. Now, musical fans are petitioning producers behind a movie adaptation of another hit...
MOVIES
Primetimer

Anti-James Corden Wicked petition is a result of pop-culture overexposure

The Change.org petition asking Wicked producers not to cast The Late Late Show host is "a fascinating case study in pop culture, and it’s not the first time this particular flavor of resistance to a star has happened," says Chloe Stillwell. "Many remember the great Anne Hathaway banishment circa 2013, after an insufferable Oscar-courting press cycle promoting the film adaptation of Les Miserables left us all never again wanting to see rich people sing aloud with the fake muck of industrial revolution smeared on their faces. After some time off, Hathaway had the correct response, admitting when she reemerged, 'My impression is that people needed a break from me.' She read the room, something that Corden — who has now appeared as a singing rodent, a singing cat, a singing non-gay gay person and a singing baker — is not doing. Perhaps Corden believes that singing is his brand after the success of his Youtube sensation 'Carpool Karaoke,' beloved by moms everywhere. Maybe with the blind encouragement of stars courting the free, endearing press of riding around in a car belting their hits alongside him, Corden feels that if there’s a character that sings, it is his duty to step into whatever shoes that character wears, whether they fit or not. And that seems to be part of the rub — in all of the big screen musicals Corden has appeared in, he is more Corden than character. He just does his faux queer, overly excitable, body positive big guy in costume schtick, and expects it to stick. There’s also the issue of who Corden really is as a person. Much like the public bristle against Ellen DeGeneres and Lin-Manuel Miranda after their prolific careers of selling saccharine entertainment for the betterment of humanity proved both hypocritical and advantageous, people might be against Corden now because he’s secretly an a**hole too."
CELEBRITIES
FanBolt.Com

‘Wicked’ Movie Casting: The Talented Stars Heading to Oz

With the latest casting announcements for the Wicked movie, theatre nerds everywhere rejoiced. Fans of the hit Broadway musical Wicked have been waiting impatiently for a movie adaptation since 2012. We were originally promised a release in 2019, so it’s high time Hollywood takes us to Oz. Let’s take a...
MOVIES
film-book.com

WICKED: Fans Preemptively Petition to Exclude James Cordon

Fans Preemptively Petition to Exclude James Cordon from Wicked. There is blunt two-sentence petition pleading against James Cordon being considered, or even in close proximity to, the work in progress, Wicked, which has inexplicably caught on through social media by the tens of thousands. No particular reason or rationale for this demand is offered — only that he be kept away at all costs.
MOVIES
TVLine

Adele: One Night Only Concert: Which Performances Were Your Favorite?

CBS and Paramount+ this Sunday offered everyone a front row seat to one helluva Adele concert. Which of the Adele: One Night Only performances were your favorite? And which of her new songs tops your play list? Marking the British Grammy winner’s first primetime concert since 2015’s Adele: Live in New York City, which aired on NBC, CBS’ One Night Only was held at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, offering a picturesque panorama to accompany the oft-soaring tunes. The audience members on hand for the very special concert included Lizzo, Melissa McCarthy, Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, Tyler Perry, James Corden,...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

