Here’s the sobering reality: across the Internet of Things (IoT), security has been overlooked. An amazing 1.51 billion IoT devices were breached in the first six months of 2021, an increase from 639 million in the same time period in 2020. With the anticipated number of connected devices worldwide predicted to reach 50 billion by 2030 (Statista), there is still a lot that needs to be done to ensure that these devices are protected from attacks.

