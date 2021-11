After a long wait of six years, Adele has finally released a tracklist of her upcoming album "30", and her fans are already in emotional overdrive. During her Vogue segment on "73 Questions," Adele called 30 as her “most personal one yet” as she admitted crying to a “few of my new ones.” The “Hello” singer also revealed her favorite lyrics ever written by her were “all on the new album.” It is expected that in this album she will be exploring her divorce from Simon Konecki.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO