SF9 is only a week away from their latest comeback!. On November 15 KST, the FNC Entertainment boy group unveiled the music video teaser for their upcoming single "Trauma," the title track off of their tenth mini album 'RUMINATION.' In the teaser, fans are given a look at all nine members' sophisticated concept looks as they interact with the highly cinematic space around them. In the background, a sample of the song's hook and backing track can be heard.

