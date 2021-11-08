CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Trailer: 'House of Gucci' starring Lady Gaga

Newsday
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article"House of Gucci," inspired by the true story of...

www.newsday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Halle Berry on Why Lena Waithe Told Her Not to Make Her Directing Debut With ‘Bruised’: ‘She Was Scared For Me’

Lena Waithe admitted at last night’s 27th annual Elle Women in Hollywood event that she tried to convince Halle Berry not to make her directorial debut with the upcoming feature “Bruised” because she was worried that the Oscar winner was taking on too much at once. “I told her to think long and hard about it before she made that decision,” Waithe said while presenting Berry with her Elle honor. “When she came back to me a few weeks later, she told me she understood why I was scared — because I love her and I wanted to protect her....
MOVIES
imdb.com

Lady Gaga Shuts Down House of Gucci Premiere in Glamorous Purple Gown

Give Lady Gaga some applause! The 35-year-old actress and singer attended the U.K. premiere of her new movie House of Gucci at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square cinema in London on Nov. 9. Naturally, she wore a design from the fashion house and sported a semi-sheer purple gown from Gucci's Love Parade collection along with Tiffany & Co. jewels; long, sparkly, semi-sheer black gloves; fishnet stockings and platform boots. Mother Monster wasn't the only A-lister in attendance. Salma Hayek, Jared Leto, Adam Driver, Cynthia Erivo, Jeremy Irons, Mãdãlina Ghenea, and Camille Cottin were among the stars to walk the red carpet, as well. Lady Gaga plays Patrizia Reggiani...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Pacino
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Adam Driver
Person
Jared Leto
Person
Salma Hayek
Person
Jeremy Irons
POPSUGAR

Lady Gaga and Bimini Bon Boulash Are Among the Best Dressed Stars on House of Gucci's Red Carpet

Starring Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani and Adam Driver as Maurizio Gucci, House of Gucci is the high-fashion, true-crime indulgence we've been waiting for all year. Premiering on Tuesday Nov. 9 at London's Odeon Luxe Leicester Square and on Nov. 24 in the United States, the movie is based on the book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed (2000) by Sara Gay Forden and is directed by Ridley Scott, with costumes by Janty Yates.
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Lady Gaga Talks About Transforming Into Patrizia Reggiani For House of Gucci

Three years after A Star Is Born, Lady Gaga is flexing her acting chops once again. Ahead of House of Gucci, which hits theaters on Nov. 24, the pop titan sat down with British Vogue to open up about portraying Patrizia Reggiani, an Italian socialite and ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver). "It is three years since I started working on it and I will be fully honest and transparent: I lived as her (Reggiani) for a year and a half," she told the publication. "And I spoke with an accent for nine months of that. Off camera, I never broke. I stayed with her." Gaga went on to say that she found it "nearly impossible" to fully embody Reggiani and speak in an Italian accent as a blonde, so she dyed her hair right away. She continued, "I started to live in a way whereby anything that I looked at, anything that I touched, I started to take notice of where and when I could see money."
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italian Fashion#House
Vanity Fair

Lady Gaga Tested This Limited-Edition Makeup Collection on the Set of House of Gucci

All products featured on Vanity Fair are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. With House of Gucci slated to land in theaters this Thanksgiving, the first hit of unofficial movie merch arrives today, in the form of a limited-edition makeup launch from Lady Gaga herself. There is no explicit tie-in, but the Casa Gaga Italian Glam Collection has all the calling cards of a longstanding luxury brand, down to the shiny gold compacts. And, of course, the new sweep of formulas found their way into Gaga’s own makeup trailer on set, according to Sarah Tanno, the Oscar winner’s longtime makeup artist and global artistry director for Haus Laboratories Makeup by Lady Gaga.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Lady Gaga Looks Like a Violet Goddess at the 'House of Gucci' Premiere

Lady Gaga dazzled the red carpet at the London film premiere of House of Gucci on Tuesday wearing Gucci, of course. The singer-slash-actress rocked a silky dark purple dress fresh off the Gucci Love Parade runway. The stunning number features a chiffon turtle neck cape gown with plisse, fishnet stockings, gloves with crystal detailing and a nude see-through panel. Gaga accessorized with gold and silver jewelry, studded black platform boots, a face full of glam and her famous blonde locks.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Sing 2’: Film Review | AFI 2021

One of the biggest surprises of Sing, other than the impressive feat of first-time feature animation director Garth Jennings pulling off a major studio hit, was how well the cast’s musical performances came together, with all the principal actors singing their own parts. If anything, Sing 2 exceeds that memorable accomplishment with the addition of chart-topping musicians Halsey and Pharrell Williams, while introducing U2’s Bono in his first animated film role. With more than 40 rock, rap and pop tunes featured throughout the movie from artists as varied as Billie Eilish, BTS, Cardi B, Camila Cabello and Taylor Swift, Illumination producers...
MOVIES
Popculture

'Happy Days' Actor Gavan O'Herlihy Dead at 70

The Happy Days family has lost on of its original stars. Irish actor Gavan O'Herlihy, who starred in the first season of Happy Days, died on Sept. 15 at age 70. His death was first reported on Nov. 9 in the Irish Echo. O'Herlihy also starred in Superman III, Willow, and Never Say Never Again. He was the son of Oscar-nominated actor Dan O'Herlihy.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

One of Denzel Washington's Most Famous Movies Is a Big Hit Again Thanks to Netflix

Netflix is always adding new movies to its catalog, and one of the latest dramas to hit the streaming service is American Gangster, starring Denzel Washington and Russell Crowe. The crime drama was released in 2007 and was directed by legendary director Ridley Scott. Scott Is having a huge year in 2021 with the releases of The Last Duel and House of Gucci, so that could explain the film's rise in popularity on the Netflix charts. American Gangster is currently at #8 In Netflix's top 10 for movies, reminding people why Washington and Crowe are two of the greatest actors of their generation.
MOVIES
Indy100

Twitter is loving the drama after Taylor Swift appears to make fresh digs at Jake Gyllenhaal on new Red album

Taylor Swift re-released her hit album Red on Friday, and now her loyal fans are dragging actor Jake Gyllenhaal over his past relationship with the singer-songwriter that is the supposed subject of multiple songs on the album.Red (Taylor’s Version) features popular songs such as I Knew You Were Trouble, Red and 22 and brand new tracks such as a revamped ten-minute version of track All Too Well.All Too Well, which was originally released in 2012, is beloved by Swift fans and reportedly about her brief relationship with Gyllenhaal around ten years ago. The pair dated for just three months...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Can Halle Berry Be the First Woman to Direct Herself to an Acting Nomination for ‘Bruised’?

Halle Berry, the sole Black woman to win the best actress Oscar in 93 years, has unveiled her directorial debut film “Bruised” at the AFI Film Festival, showcasing a commitment and skill that only the very best actors in the world can harness. Written by debut screenwriter Michelle Rosenfarb, “Bruised” tells the story of Jackie Justice, a disgraced MMA fighter that seeks redemption once the son that she abandoned reenters her life. In probably her most challenging and authoritative work as an actress since “Monster’s Ball” (2001), Berry shows that at 55 years old, she still harnesses the talent and enthusiasm to...
MOVIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy