We've teamed up with Korn on an exclusive silver vinyl variant of their upcoming album. Pre-order yours now. Nu metal pioneers and lifers Korn have announced their 14th album, the followup to 2019's The Nothing. It's called Requiem, and it comes out on February 4 via their new label home of Loma Vista Recordings, following two albums on Roadrunner. Due to the pandemic, the band spent more time on the album than usual and experimented with some new things like recording to analog tape, and the first taste is lead single "Start The Healing." It finds Korn exploring their always-appealing melodic side, and it nails a balance between sounding like classic Korn and feeling fresh. It comes with a video directed by frequent Run The Jewels colllaborator Tim Saccenti, who says:

ROCK MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO