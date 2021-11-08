Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) PT Lowered to $8 at H.C. Wainwright, Following Earnings, Recent Dilution

H.C. Wainwright analyst Vernon Bernardino initiates coverage on Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL) with a Buy rating and a price target of $4.00. The analyst comments "Artelo’s pipeline shows promise as up-and-coming cancer therapies. We initiate coverage of Artelo Biosciences with a Buy rating and 12-month price target of $4.00. We are bullish on Artelo based on the following three points: (1) ART27.13 has demonstrated the ability to increase appetite and weight in cancer patients with potential to be the first FDA-approved therapy for Cancer Anorexia and Cachexia Syndrome (CACS); (2) ART26.12, a novel fatty acid binding protein 5 (FABP5) inhibitor, shows potential to overcome tumor cell resistance; and (3) ART12.11, a cannabidiol-tetramethylpyrazine (CBD:TMP) cocrystal, shows promise in eliminating CBD polymorphisms and enhanced pharmaceutical properties. We look for initial results from an ongoing Phase 1b/2a multiple-ascending dose clinical trial with ART27.13 to be a positive catalyst by year-end 2021."

