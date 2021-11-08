CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Incredibly Well-Preserved Roman Slave Quarters Unearthed At Pompeii

By Benjamin Taub
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 CE brought death and destruction to the city of Pompeii and its inhabitants, although the catastrophe did at least put the local slaves out of their mortal misery. Buried in ash, these ancient servants and their stories have been lost to history for two...

