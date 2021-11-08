Incredibly Well-Preserved Roman Slave Quarters Unearthed At Pompeii

A new discovery in the ancient ruins of Pompeii in Italy has given a fresh look at how slaves were treated before the eruption of Mt. Vesuvius in 79 A.D. The tiny spartan room was discovered during ongoing excavations of the city, which was completely encrusted in hot ash when the volcano erupted. The 16-square-meters room, which had a tiny window at the top of one wall, had three beds, a chamber pot, and a wooden chest that may have housed bridles for horses kept nearby. Archeologists say the room, which doubled as a storage area, was likely home to a small family enslaved by Romans who inhabited the city before the eruption. They were likely tasked with taking care of the horses nearby. Other recent discoveries in the ancient ruins include the remains of two people last fall.

SCIENCE ・ 8 DAYS AGO