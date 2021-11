Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Tulsa, Oklahoma--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2021) - Educational Development Corporation(NASDAQ: EDUC) ("EDC", or the "Company"), today announced that Craig White, President and Chief Executive Officer and Heather Cobb, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer will present at the Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference on November 18th, 2021 at the Westin Dallas Downtown in Dallas, TX. EDC's presentation is scheduled to begin at 2:15 PM CST. The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed through the conference host's main website: www.IDEASconferences.comand a replay can be found following the conference in the investor relations section of the company's website: http://www.edcpub.com.

