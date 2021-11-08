CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Stream Alas’ new song from 4-way screamo split w/ To Be Gentle, Armywives & Mirin Bide

By Andrew Sacher
brooklynvegan.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScreamo bands Alas (Finland), To Be Gentle (Oregon), Armywives (New York), and Mirin Bide (Chile) are teaming up for a four-way split, due November...

www.brooklynvegan.com

Comments / 0

Related
Stereogum

Stream Newcastle Screamo Upstarts Chime Hour’s Black Dog In The Sky EP

Black Dog In The Sky is the debut EP from Chime Hour, a new screamo band out of Newcastle, England. It burns through four songs in 10 minutes, all of them brimming with desperately raw vocals and gnarly twisted guitar work. This is still hardcore at its heart, as guttural as it is epic — music that reminds you where emo came from in the first place. If you have a taste for ferociously combustible rock music with some virtuosic flair and the stomach for singing that prioritizes passion over precision, this band may be for you. Stream the full EP below.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

M.I.A. shares new single “Babylon”

M.I.A. has shared a new song, "Babylon." Fueled by a drum and bass-style breakbeat and a sample of Boney M's 1978 hit "Rivers of Babylon," it's a pretty infectious track. You can watch the video for "Babylon" over at Ohmni.com and listen to a clip of it below. The song...
MUSIC
metalinjection

PORCUPINE TREE Reunites, Streams New Song "Harridan"

The rumors were true! Porcupine Tree has reunited for the first time since 2010 and is now streaming their new single "Harridan" (the first new music from the band since 2009) off the coming Closure/Continuation album. The only unanswered question about the reunion right now is what happened to bassist Colin Edwin, who is notably absent from the band's photo, and who's playing on the new record.
ROCK MUSIC
loudersound.com

Outrun The Sunlight stream new single A Way With Honesty

Chicago instrumental proggers Outrun The Sunlight have streamed their brand new single, A Way With Honesty, which you can listen to below. A Way With Honesty is taken from the quintet's upcoming fourth album A Vast Field Of Silence which is released on November 12. It will be the band's first album to feature their new drummer Luke Angle.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
State
New York State
Daily News

U2 preview new song on TikTok from SING 2

U2 have previewed a new song on TikTok. Bono and co gave fans a taster of the upcoming track ‘Your Song Saved My Life’, which will soundtrack the animated movie sequel 'SING 2', as they joined the video-sharing platform this week. The 61-year-old frontman is set to make his animated...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
brooklynvegan.com

Screamo legends Gospel share new song “SRO” off first album in over 15 years

Gospel's 2005 debut LP The Moon Is A Cold Dead World is one of the greatest screamo albums of all time, and it's also one of the most unique, with a '70s prog influence that's almost never heard within this genre of music. It's the only album Gospel ever released, but they just recently confirmed that a new album -- their first in over 15 years -- called The Loser was recorded this year. Like their debut, it was recorded by Converge's Kurt Ballou, who also plays sax on the album's lead single, "SRO." The shapeshifting song finds this band sounding as unique as ever, and it's not just a retread of Moon. Listen below.
MUSIC
rtt80s.com

Remember That Song – 11/4/21

I’ve spent all of my life in search of your love. Last Song: “And She Was” by Talking Heads from Little Creatures (1985) If you’d like to get the song from Amazon, you can click on the album cover below:
MUSIC
metalinjection

CONVERGE Streams New Song "Coil" With CHELSEA WOLFE & CAVE IN Members

Converge is now streaming "Coil" off their upcoming Bloodmoon: I album, which may very well be one of my personal favorite records of the year. The album is a collaboration between the entirety of Converge, Chelsea Wolfe and Ben Chisholm of (Chelsea Wolfe fame), and Stephen Brodsky (Cave In, Mutoid Man).
ROCK MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alas#Stream Alas#4 Way Screamo Split W#Zegema Beach Records#Larry Records
antiMUSIC

Stabbing Westward Share Song From First New Album In 20 Years

Stabbing Westward have shared a new single called "I Am Nothing". The song comes from the band's first new album in 20 years, "Chasing Ghosts", which will hit stores on March 18th. The album was produced by John Fryer (Depeche Mode, Nine Inch Nails, 4AD, Cocteau Twins and Love and...
MUSIC
Stereogum

The Story Behind Every Song On Nation Of Language’s New Album A Way Forward

Last year, Nation Of Language released their debut album Introduction, Presence in the middle of May — just in time for frontman Ian Devaney’s thirtieth birthday, and right around the time we were starting to creep out of lockdown and see each other again. This wasn’t the original plan: It had been slated for April, and then pushed back thinking they might still get to play a release show in May. Of course, that didn’t go as planned either. Little of the last year and a half has, and you can only imagine the amount of up-and-coming bands who got cut off at the knees, releasing albums that represented years of hard work and incremental growth and then not being able to tour behind them.
MUSIC
rockcellarmagazine.com

Slipknot Unleash Brutal New Song “The Chapeltown Rag,” Live Streaming Knotfest Los Angeles Concert Event 11/5

At the stroke of midnight on Thursday evening, Iowa-based masked metal marauders Slipknot premiered “The Chapeltown Rag,” the band’s first new song in two years. A pummeling exercise in aggression and precise instrumentation, the track is a preview of a forthcoming album, which will be the first since 2019’s darkly haunting We Are Not Your Kind.
ROCK MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Chile
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
brooklynvegan.com

29 New Songs Out Today

THEY MIGHT BE GIANTS - "MOONBEAM RAYS" They Might Be Giants' new album BOOK (yes it's a book, too) is out this Friday and to hold fans over a few more days they've shared the video for on of John Flansburgh's songs, "Moonbeam Rays." -- COURTNEY BARNETT - "IF I...
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Hyd playing NYC & LA shows (stream debut EP)

Artist Hayden Dunham, who co-created QT with A.G. Cook and SOPHIE, just released their first solo EP as Hyd. The self-titled EP was produced by Cook, Caroline Polachek, and umbru, and features four tracks of striking experimental pop. Stream it below. Hyd is playing a few shows this year to...
ROCK MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Sharon Van Etten releasing holiday 7″ (preorder on clear blue vinyl)

Last year, Sharon Van Etten released a digital holiday single, featuring haunting, ethereal versions of classics "Silent Night" and "Blue Christmas." She's now releasing that as an actual 7" single on vinyl that's as blue as the holidays without a loved one. It's out next week (11/19) via Jagjaguwar and you can preorder it from our shop. Here's what it looks like:
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Hot Water Music reunite with Brian McTernan for new LP (new song & exclusive vinyl)

We've teamed with Hot Water Music on an exclusive "tangerine" vinyl variant of their new album, limited to 300. Pre-order yours now. Hot Water Music recently signed to Equal Vision for a new album, and now that album has been announced. It's called Feel The Void, it's due March 18 via their new label home, and it reunites the band with producer Brian McTernan, who helmed the band's early 2000s classics A Flight and A Crash, Caution, and The New What Next. It also comes with painted, collage-like album artwork that recalls the style of the band's early albums.
ROCK MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Rolo Tomassi announce new album ‘Where Myth Becomes Memory,’ share new song “Drip”

UK genre-defying post-hardcore band Rolo Tomassi recently returned with new single "Cloaked," and now they've announced a new album and shared the second single. The LP's called Where Myth Becomes Memory and it's due February 4 via MNRK (pre-order), and new single "Drip" is all over the place, going from metalcore to dream pop and back, and making all kinds of unexpected twists and turns along the way. It's nuts, and it comes with a David Gregory-directed video that you can check out below.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Stream Cave Bastard’s new album ‘Wrath of the Bastard’

San Diego's Cave Bastard (ex-members of Cattle Decapitation, Ritual Torture, and Bridge Jumper) will follow their 2018 debut album The Bleak Shall Devour The Earth with their sophomore LP, Wrath Of The Bastard, this Friday (11/12) via Antrum Records (pre-order). It's an impossible-to-pin-down album that pulls from death metal, grind, sludge, hardcore, prog, and much more. Whatever subgenre you wanna call it, it rips. There's a song called "Anti-Vaxxtermination" on it, and if you're wondering what that one's about, it was actually written before the first COVID-19 cases were reported, and it's against the spread of anti-vaccine rhetoric, as the band explains:
SAN DIEGO, CA
brooklynvegan.com

Coheed & Cambria release new song and video, “Rise, Naianasha (Cut The Cord)”

Coheed & Cambria are gearing up for a new album, and having recently released the new song "Shoulders," they've now dropped a second new single, "Rise, Naianasha (Cut The Cord)," which frontman Claudio Sanchez says "explores the reach of love and loyalty and the reality that sometimes you need to be more than a shoulder to lean on—you need to become the destroyer." It sounds like classic Coheed, and it's full of the spirit and determination that the band had on those early records. Listen and watch the video (designed and produced by 351 Studio) below.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy