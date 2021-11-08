Stream Alas’ new song from 4-way screamo split w/ To Be Gentle, Armywives & Mirin Bide

San Diego's Cave Bastard (ex-members of Cattle Decapitation, Ritual Torture, and Bridge Jumper) will follow their 2018 debut album The Bleak Shall Devour The Earth with their sophomore LP, Wrath Of The Bastard, this Friday (11/12) via Antrum Records (pre-order). It's an impossible-to-pin-down album that pulls from death metal, grind, sludge, hardcore, prog, and much more. Whatever subgenre you wanna call it, it rips. There's a song called "Anti-Vaxxtermination" on it, and if you're wondering what that one's about, it was actually written before the first COVID-19 cases were reported, and it's against the spread of anti-vaccine rhetoric, as the band explains:
