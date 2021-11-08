James-Antioch Community November Meeting

November 10, 2021 - At the invitation of the Jessie Allen Wise Garden Club of Jefferson, Texas, Center Garden Club President Carolyn Bounds presented Jefferson’s November program entitled “Colonial Williamsburg Decorates for Christmas” in which she discussed the enduring appeal of the Colonial Williamsburg style, outlined its most interesting history, and via video shared how to create both the interior and exterior natural Christmas decorations. The Jessie Allen Wise Garden Club, founded in 1939, has been a leading force in the preservation and restoration of Jefferson’s many historical treasures. The program and the business meeting were held in the exquisite historical dining room of the Excelsior House Hotel which the club owns and operates.

JEFFERSON, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO