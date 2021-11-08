CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pepsi to take delivery of Tesla electric trucks in fourth quarter

By Reuters
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePepsiCo Inc will get its first set of Tesla electric trucks in the fourth quarter, the packaged food maker's top boss Ramon Laguarta said in an interview to CNBC on Monday. The maker of...

