Pepsi to take delivery of Tesla electric trucks in fourth quarter

Four years ago, PepsiCo made waves by placing a (relatively) huge order of 100 electric Tesla Semi trucks, part of an initial wave of high-profile companies that did so—companies such as Wal-Mart, J.B. Hunt, and Anheuser-Busch. A wave of EV truck purchases that, it should be noted, totaled somewhere in the high 200s of units. But since then, there has been a lot of silence on the topic. Oh, sure, there's been a cargo run or two using the electric rigs, a few delays, and certainly no Semi deliveries. But a recent interview with PepsiCo CEO Ramon Laguarta gives us a much better sense of when we might see these battery electric trucks on public roads.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO