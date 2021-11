After a five-year absence, the Washington Spirit are back in the NWSL playoffs as they host the North Carolina Courage at Audi Field. A stunning late-season burst of form has carried the Spirit — who have not lost in any of the last nine times they took the field — not just into the postseason, but into position to host today’s game. The Courage, who like Washington had their season disrupted by accusations of abuse that forced a coaching change, have gone in a different direction, but they still have the confidence of a team that has won each of the last two NWSL championships.

SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO