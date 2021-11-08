Alec Baldwin Shooting Accident Prompts Review of Gun Use on Film Sets

Angelina Jolie spoke out about the recent accidental shooting involving Alec Baldwin that resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The "Eternals" actress has worked with guns on many different movies, including the "Tomb Raider" franchise as well as "Mr. and Mrs. Smith." She’s also directed a few movies that have required firearms on set. As a result, she knows the safety precautions that are in place and can empathize with a cast and crew who learned the hard way that sometimes those aren’t enough.
Like most Americans, Alec Baldwin celebrated Halloween with his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, and their kids by going trick or treating and wearing costumes to mark the exciting occasion. However, the Baldwin family received criticism for observing Halloween traditions amid the fatal shooting investigations on the set of "Rust," which involved the actor.
A stunt double on the set of Rust reportedly fired two rounds of ammunition in an accident that was among a number of issues raised by crew members before actor Alec Baldwin fatally shot a cinematographer.Crew members on the New Mexico film set were in fact so concerned about safety conditions that some had walked off just hours before the Thursday incident, according to a new in-depth report.The Los Angeles Times, using its extensive network of Hollywood sources, spoke with several on-set witnesses to the production, a western called Rust filming on the Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe....
Hannah Gutierrez-Reed has broken her silence after Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins with a loaded weapon that she supplied him with on the set of Rust. In a statement, the 24-year-old said she had “no idea” why there were live rounds present. Her lawyers released a...
Actor Alec Baldwin on Monday called for production companies to hire police officers to monitor the safety of any gun used on movie and television sets. The "Rust" actor and producer fired a .45-caliber revolver while rehearsing a scene for the Western in New Mexico last month, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.
The prop gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on a New Mexico movie set had been used that morning by crew members to shoot cans for fun, a report said Tuesday. Just hours before the fatal accident, a group of crew members had taken the firearm to go “plinking,” a hobby in which people shoot at beer cans with live ammunition, amid production of the Alec Baldwin flick “Rust” in Santa Fe, an insider told the Wrap.
Rust" crew members continue to detail their concerns with production, one in particular has spoken out against assistant director Dave Halls. In a lengthy expose about the conditions in Santa Fe, New Mexico, where the movie was filming before it halted following the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, a digital utility technician named Jonas Huerta admitted to feeling "anxious" on set because of Halls' alleged fast-moving pace.
A new report about the set of the Alec Baldwin movie Rust details a chaotic production with a variety of safety issues prior to the shooting which killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. According to the L.A. Times, there were three accidental gun discharges on the set prior to Baldwin firing the...
Lawyers for the armorer in charge of weapons on the set of film Rust say they are investigating whether someone put a live bullet in a box of dummy rounds with the purpose of “sabotaging the set”. Hannah Gutierrez-Reed’s attorneys suggested that a “disgruntled” crew member who had walked off...
Alec Baldwin is speaking out about gun safety on film and TV sets following the fatal shooting on the set of his film, Rust, which took the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The actor fired a gun on the Rust set last month that was inadvertently loaded with a live...
Alec Baldwin’s wife fears the actor is suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder following the accidental fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on a New Mexico film set. Hours after Baldwin broke his silence on the tragedy, speaking to reporters in rural Vermont, Hilaria Baldwin described how she wanted to protect...
Alec Baldwin image courtesy of Gage Skidmore.Copyright free and public domain images courtesy of Wikimedia commons. As I began to write this story about this tragedy what struck me right away was the memory I had of two similar incidents that occurred decades apart but still seemed fresh to me because of the questions of what went wrong to allow such a grievous lack of safety on a Movie set? The first memory was of John Erik Hexum, who in 1984 was an actor who was often compared to Tom Selleck in terms of potential, in between scenes for his TV series Cover Up, he loaded a .44 magnum that was to be used in the next scene with one blank cartridge. During a delay in shooting he began to play an impromptu game of Russian roulette with some crew members, and putting the gun to his temple, the blank fired, and as blanks use paper or plastic wadding to seal gunpowder into the cartridge, the wadding smashed into his head with enough force to fracture his skull, although not actually penetrating his skin, a portion of his skull was lodged in his brain, and six days later this promising young star was declared brain dead at age 26 of an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound.
“Every film/TV set that uses guns, fake or otherwise, should have a police officer on set, hired by the production, to specifically monitor weapons safety,” Baldwin tweeted from his account, which is now private. He also shared a screenshot of the tweet on his Instagram page. Baldwin's message comes weeks after Baldwin shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins with a prop gun on the set of the movie Rust.
The attorneys for ‘Rust’ armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed are looking into whether someone put a live bullet in the gun which ultimately killed Halyna Hutchins. Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, 24, have said they’re investigating whether someone was attempting to “sabotage the set” of the Alec Baldwin-led film, by putting a live bullet in a box of dummy rounds. Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was tragically killed after the 30 Rock star fired a prop gun, which has made Hannah part of the police investigation. Her attorneys Jason Bowles and Robert Gorence spoke to TODAY on November 3 about the possibility someone on the set intentionally put a live round in a box of dummy bullets.
“Rust” movie crew member Serge Svetnoy has filed a lawsuit against several key figures including Alec Baldwin at the center of the fatal on-set shooting that claimed the life of the film’s cinematographer. Svetnoy’s lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles against various companies and individuals involved with the film, including...
On Thursday, Oct. 21, up in the dusty foothills of Bonanza Creek Ranch, near Santa Fe, New Mexico, a fatal accident occurred on the set of the upcoming Western “Rust” starring Alec Baldwin. Baldwin, 63, was practicing for his part as the outlaw when he fired his prop gun, accidentally killing the film’s director of photography Halyna Hutchins, 42, and injuring director Joel Souza, 48.
