Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Announces Transformative Gift to Establish the Nonna’s Garden Foundation Initiative for Cancer Care and Research

The LA Cancer Challenge raised more than half a million dollars toward pancreatic cancer research with its 5-kilometer team race on campus Sunday. Held near the end of every October, the LA Cancer Challenge fell on Oct. 31 this year. While the 2020 race was held virtually, this year’s event was held in person with a virtual option available. The race benefits the Hirshberg Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research and has raised $516,603.83 toward a $500,000 goal this year and more than $9.1 million since its inaugural event in 1998, according to the LA Cancer Challenge site.

CANCER ・ 12 DAYS AGO