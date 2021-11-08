CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Announces Transformative Gift to Establish the Nonna’s Garden Foundation Initiative for Cancer Care and Research

By Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
 7 days ago

November 8, 2021, NEW YORK CITY — Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) today announced a generous $50 million gift from Mike and Maria Repole and the Nonna's Garden Foundation to establish The Nonna's Garden Foundation Initiative for Cancer Care and Research at MSK. The initiative will support several...

Person
Mike Repole
#Cancer Research#Cancer Treatment#Cancer Care#Charity#Newswise#Msk Commack#Md#Repoles
