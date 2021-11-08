CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Study Examines Differences in Gastrointestinal Effects of Antiplatelet Regimens After PCI

By Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF)
 7 days ago

Newswise — ORLANDO – November 6, 2021 – Utilizing a magnetically-controlled capsule endoscopy system, the double-blind, randomized OPT-PEACE trial found that nearly all patients receiving antiplatelet therapy developed evidence of abnormal gastrointestinal (GI) mucosal findings on capsule endoscopy. Dual antiplatelet therapy (DAPT) followed by single anti-platelet therapy (SAPT) led to less...

