Public hearing set for Tuesday on East Hartford charter revisions

EAST HARTFORD — The Charter Revision Commission will hold a public hearing on proposed charter revisions at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Town Hall.

The agenda for the meeting states that the purpose of the public hearing is to gather public opinion on charter revision.

The commission has identified three areas of the charter that may need change.

CHARTER REVISION

WHAT: The charter is the town’s governing document, and outlines all primary town operations. It was last revised in 2004.

HOW: The commission will make recommendations to the Town Council, which has 15 days to approve or reject them individually. The proposed changes then go to referendum.

One of these was whether the town should have a professional rather than an elected official in charge of overseeing day-to-day town operations, which could take form as either a new position that would report directly to the mayor or a switch to a town manager form of government.

Another concern was whether the town should provide flexibility to change how departments work.

Most changes to the functions of a town department now require a charter revision.

The third area was whether directors should serve at the pleasure of the mayor or have other job protections.

Other points of discussion by the commission at past meetings include whether terms for mayor and Town Council should be two or four years, clarification of the powers of the Personnel Appeals Board, removal of budget by referendum, and whether to simplify elections.

The Charter Revision Commission began meeting in August and is scheduled to hold three more workshops following the meeting Tuesday night.

The commission is required to make recommendations to the Town Council on proposed revisions to the charter by Jan. 30. After receiving the recommendations, the Town Council can accept or reject each proposed change individually, and approved proposals would be brought to a referendum.

The commission would only recommend changes to the Town Council and does not hold any power to enact change itself.