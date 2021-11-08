CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Cavs: 4 stars from 4-game winning streak

By Write For Us
kingjamesgospel.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cleveland Cavaliers couldn’t have drawn it up any better. Just past 1/8th of the season they are 7-4, with wins over five playoff teams from a year ago. After an 0-2 start to get their legs under them they have won seven of nine (shout out to the Trekkies), including...

kingjamesgospel.com

kingjamesgospel.com

Cavs: One stud and one dud from win over Hornets on Monday

After returning from a four-game Western road trip, it was nice to see the Cleveland Cavaliers back in action at a normal time on Monday night. This was the closure of that five-game road trip, for what it’s worth. The Cavs will take on Damian Lillard, Larry Nance Jr., and the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night. However, let’s focus on the gritty 113-110 victory over the Hornets last night.
NBA
newyorkcitynews.net

Cavs put winning streak up against Wizards

The Cleveland Cavaliers aim to extend their winning streak to five games on Wednesday when they open a four-game homestand against the Washington Wizards. The Cavaliers, however, were left with a sour feeling after their 126-109 win over the New York Knicks on Sunday. Starting guard Collin Sexton sustained a meniscus tear in his left knee and will be sidelined indefinitely.
NBA
Tide 100.9 FM

Former UA Basketball Star Injured During Cavs Game on Sunday

Former UA point guard Collin Sexton will miss an indefinite amount of time after suffering a torn meniscus in his knee on Sunday during the Cleveland Cavaliers win against the New York Knicks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Sexton, the former first round draft pick, was already lighting up the...
NBA
FanSided

Cavs blow out Knicks behind Rubio, Mobley to extend win streak to four

The Cleveland Cavaliers successfully defeated another playoff contender by blowing past the New York Knicks. Despite playing in front of a raucous Madison Square Garden crowd, the Cavs managed to pull away behind a huge third-quarter effort to successfully bag the 126-109 victory. Following a string of close wins, the...
NBA
kingjamesgospel.com

Cavs: Dylan Windler does all the little things when he gets opportunities

At this point this season, Dylan Windler hasn’t received much meaningful playing time, on a game-to-game basis that is, for the Cleveland Cavaliers. There were a number of candidates that’d seemingly affect his potential for rotational minutes coming into the season, and early on, Cleveland has been a featuring a starting lineup with three bigs involving Lauri Markkanen, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.
NBA
NBA

Kuzma, Wizards Shoot Down Cavs Win Streak

WRAP-UP In the past, stopping Bradley Beal was the key to stopping the Wizards. That was not the case on Wednesday night. The Cavaliers tipped off a four-game homestand with a solid defensive effort that held Washington’s sharpshooting superstar in check. Instead, it was one of the newest Wizards, Kyle Kuzma, who drilled a three-pointer with 11.4 seconds to play – sinking the Wine & Gold, 97-94, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
NBA
wksu.org

Cavs win streak ends with 97-94 loss to Washington

As one of the NBA's most surprising teams so far this season, the Cleveland Cavaliers looked to continue their early season success as they faced off against the Washington Wizards Wednesday night. Having won four straight games and seven of their last ten, the Cavs were hoping to maintain their...
NBA
kingjamesgospel.com

Cavs: First look at starters, rotation without Collin Sexton

The Cleveland Cavaliers started a four-game homestand on Wednesday night, a welcome reprieve after a road-heavy start to the year. It was a close, defensive affair against the Washington Wizards that ended in a disappointing 97-94 loss. They are now 2-2 at home to balance out their 5-3 road record.
NBA
kingjamesgospel.com

Cavs: Dylan Windler’s case is straightforward right now

Dylan Windler didn’t have much meaningful playing time in the very early going of this 2021-22 season for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Windler, who appeared in only 31 games in his first two seasons for Cleveland, was seemingly all set to go leading into training camp initially, and reportedly made his presence felt then.
NBA
FanSided

Cavs: 1 stud, 1 dud from comeback win over Celtics

The Cleveland Cavaliers could have easily lost last night. They were coming off a game Friday night, a strong win over the Detroit Pistons. The Boston Celtics had just knocked off the defending champions. The Celtics were favored in the game, and the Cavs would get another crack at them on Monday night.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Michael Jordan Reveals The Only Athlete He Fears

Michael Jordan is well known as one of the most competitive people to ever play the game of basketball. He was a menace on the court and as a result, he came one of the best to ever step on the court. To this day, his competitive nature is the stuff of legend, and it was on full display in "The Last Dance," which didn't always paint MJ in the best light.
NBA
975thefanatic.com

The Seth Curry Trade Was Absolute Highway Robbery

The Philadelphia 76ers have not exactly had the perfect history when it comes to roster moves. In recent memory, there are very few trades that have worked out exceptionally well for the team. In fairness, a lot of the moves prior to 2016 were for the sole purpose of compiling draft capital, but even since 2000, the Sixers had the Dikembe Mutombo trade, the Kings pick swap in 2017, and not much else. Enter Daryl Morey as President of Basketball Operations. Morey was hired by the team exactly a year ago yesterday, and the fruits of one of his early roster decisions have never been riper than they were last night on the anniversary of his hiring (remember, last year’s season started late because of COVID). Just 14 days after taking over in Philly, Daryl Morey completed a draft day trade sending Josh Richardson and the 36th overall pick in the 2020 draft to the Dallas Mavericks for Seth Curry. At the time, it was a semi-exciting move that brought in a shooter whose brother’s name carried more weight than his. Now, almost a year later, it looks like one of the biggest fleeces in the past decade of NBA trades.
NBA
New York Post

Derrick Rose makes stunning statement about his Knicks future

CHICAGO — Times have changed for Derrick Rose. In his first stint as a Knick, Rose contemplated retirement during the 2016-17 season. Now, Rose is talking about possibly playing well into his 40s and made a stunning Tom Brady reference on Thursday morning in his hometown. It was a surprising comment considering his multiple major knee surgeries.
NBA

